Fugitive godman Nithyananda forms own nation called ‘Kailaasa’

Controversial self-styled godman Nithyananda, who is on the run after being accused in a rape case, has reportedly formed a new nation of his own called ‘Kailaasa’. Described as the greatest Hindu nation on earth on its website, Kailaasa has its own flag and emblem.

The website claims that “Kailaasa is a nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus from around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries.” The new nation also offers universal free healthcare, free education, and free food and seeks to revive the temple based lifestyle.

According to the website, Kailaasa has a population of about 100 million Adi Shaivites and 2 billion practicing Hindus. The languages of the new nation are stated to be English, Sanskrit and Tamil.

Kailaasa also “offers a safe haven to all the world’s practicing, aspiring or persecuted Hindus, irrespective of race, gender, sect, caste, or creed, where they can peacefully live and express their spirituality, arts, and culture free from denigration, interference and violence.”

The government of the independent nation has various departments like homeland security, defence, treasury, commerce, housing, human services, education and so on.

Swami Nithyananda is a self-styled godman who runs a number of ashrams across the country and heads the Nithyananda Dhyanapeetam, a religious organisation which he founded. According to a video available on his website, Nithyananda attained ‘enlightenment’ at the age of 12. The video introduces him as a spiritual leader of Hinduism and claims that he runs centres in 47 countries.

Nithyananda has been accused of abducting young children in Gujarat. He had been under trial since June 2018 in a case of rape, unnatural sex, cheating and criminal intimidation.