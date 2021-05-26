Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi held in Dominica: Local media

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, who had fled Antigua and Barbuda, has been captured in Dominica, PTI quoted local media reports from the country as saying.

Choksi was reported missing from his home in Antigua and Barbuda, the Caribbean nation of which he has been a citizen since early 2018, on May 23.

Choksi is accused of defrauding the public-sector Punjab National Bank (PNB) of almost Rs 13,600 crore.

As per a notice issued by the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda, Choksi was reported missing on May 23 at Antigua’s Johnson Point Police Station. “He was last seen at about 5.15 pm on the above-mentioned date before leaving home in a motorcar which has since been recovered. Based on additional information received the police have conducted numerous searches, but to no avail,” the police said in the notice issued on May 24.

Vijay Aggarwal, Choksi’s lawyer in India, said his client’s family was not aware of his whereabouts. “Mehul Choksi is missing. His family members are worried. They are in touch with the Antigua police but are very concerned about his safety. We don’t know what happened to him,” Aggarwal told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

Choksi left India on January 7, 2018, several days before the PNB scam came to light, and took the oath of citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda on January 15. He had applied for citizenship in November 2017 under the island nation’s Citizenship by Investment programme.

Choksi’s nephew Nirav Modi, also an accused in the case, is fighting to ward off extradition from the UK, where he is in prison.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more details