Tejas aircraft fuel tank falls mid air in agricultural field in Tamil Nadu

Fuel tank of an Indian Air Force jet which was on sortie fell in an agricultural field in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district early Tuesday morning. The Tejas aircraft landed back safely at the Sulur Air Base after the incident. No damage was reported on the ground.

The 1,200-litre fuel tank caused a three-foot deep crater and a minor fire in Irgur village, news agency PTI reported.

Officials of the Indian Air Force and the police are at the spot, the agency added. An investigation has been ordered into the incident.