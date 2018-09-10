After Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh slashes fuel prices by Rs 2 per litre

Chandrababu Naidu said that orders for bringing into effect the new rates of petrol and diesel would be issued on Monday and will be effectual from Tuesday morning. (File) Chandrababu Naidu said that orders for bringing into effect the new rates of petrol and diesel would be issued on Monday and will be effectual from Tuesday morning. (File)

The Andhra Pradesh Government Monday announced a reduction of petrol and diesel price in the state by Rs 2 per litre. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced in the Assembly that the new rates would come into effect from Tuesday morning.

“Common man is suffering a lot due to the increasing prices of fuel. To ease the burden a bit we are reducing the price on petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre. The state will lose revenue of Rs 1,120 crores due to this reduction in price and in spite of the financial difficulties the state is in, we are willing to bear it,” Naidu said.

The reduction in fuel price in Andhra was announced a day after Rajasthan slashed VAT on fuel by four per cent. The prices of petrol and diesel in Rajasthan are down by Rs 2.5 per litre.

Meanwhile, normal life was hit in some states on Monday with offices and educational institutes closed and vehicles off the roads during an opposition sponsored ‘Bharat Bandh’ against the rising fuel prices. The bandh was largely peaceful, barring some incidents of violence. A three-year-old girl died in Bihar’s Jehanabad district which the BJP alleged was due to delay in finding a vehicle to take her to the hospital. Train services were affected in Odisha.

