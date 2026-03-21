US eases Iran oil sale sanctions, Brent holds steady at $112; Check petrol, diesel prices in India today

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The ongoing unrest in the Middle East has disrupted global crude oil and feedstock supplies. Many refineries and petrochemical companies have been forced to cut operations, shut units, or declare force majeure. However, with the US allowing Iran a breather on oil sales, prices are unlikely to spike further immediately.
Asian steam crackers, which produce ethylene, propylene, butadiene, aromatics, and acetylene, depend heavily on Middle Eastern naphtha, accounting for around 60 per cent of their supply. With these disruptions, some companies have halted or reduced supplies to customers, as per a Reuters report.
On Tuesday, Brent crude futures for May held steady at $112 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded in the $97-$98 region.
In Indian markets the fuel prices remain stable, except for LPG. While LPG prices keep fluctuating, Petroleum and natural gas Ministry said that panic buying among household LPG consumers has eased.
During a press briefing on Friday, March 20, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, reassured that “LPG production has risen by 40 per cent and there is no shortage at retail outlets.”
Amid supply disruptions caused by the Middle East conflict, the Ministry also announced that panic buying has eased, with 11,300 tonnes of commercial LPG supplied to consumers over the past week.
Regarding shipping movements and monitoring, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said, “All Indian ships and seafarers are safe, and there is no congestion at any port.”
The domestic LPG price in India is now at Rs 912.50. Compared to last month’s price, 14.2 kg domestic LPG price has risen from Rs 853.50 853.50 to Rs 912.50, according to the Good Returns report.
In the last 12 months, that is from April 2025 to March 2025, LPG prices have seen a total increase of Rs 60.
The highest price was recorded in Patna, with an increase of Rs 60. A 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder in the city costs around Rs 1,002.50. The lowest domestic LPG price among Indian cities was recorded in Noida, at Rs 910.50.
While LPG prices have fluctuated in India, CNG prices have remained steady at Rs 77 for the past 12 months.
The CNG price stands at Rs 77, on March 21,
PNG pricing in India has remained steady at Rs 50 since October 2025. There have been no significant changes observed in PNG prices as of now.
On 21 March, diesel in India was priced at Rs 90.03 per litre, according to Goods Return.
While diesel prices have remained unchanged across the country for the past 12 months, petrol prices have shown slight fluctuations. Petrol is priced at Rs 103.54 per litre today. On Friday, the price of premium petrol was raised by Rs 2 per litre.
Over the past 10 days, petrol prices have ranged between Rs 103.50 and Rs 103.54 per litre.
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