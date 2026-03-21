US eases Iran oil sale sanctions, Brent holds steady at $112; Check petrol, diesel prices in India today

Over the past 10 days, petrol prices have ranged between Rs 103.50 and Rs 103.54 per litre. (Credits: Unsplash)

The ongoing unrest in the Middle East has disrupted global crude oil and feedstock supplies. Many refineries and petrochemical companies have been forced to cut operations, shut units, or declare force majeure. However, with the US allowing Iran a breather on oil sales, prices are unlikely to spike further immediately.

Asian steam crackers, which produce ethylene, propylene, butadiene, aromatics, and acetylene, depend heavily on Middle Eastern naphtha, accounting for around 60 per cent of their supply. With these disruptions, some companies have halted or reduced supplies to customers, as per a Reuters report.

On Tuesday, Brent crude futures for May held steady at $112 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded in the $97-$98 region.