How much do petrol and diesel cost in different cities after the latest price hike? Check Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai rates here

Fuel retailers revise petrol and diesel prices daily based on international crude oil prices, rupee-dollar exchange rates and state-level taxes.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMay 26, 2026 09:20 AM IST
fuel prices hikeConsumers wait at a petrol station, in Amritsar, Punjab. Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Monday increased petrol prices by Rs 2.61 per litre and diesel prices by Rs 2.71 per litre, marking the fourth hike in less than two weeks. (Source: PTI)
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Fuel prices across several cities continued to remain high up over the past two weeks, with fresh hikes recorded in petrol, diesel and compressed Natural Gas (CNG) rates over May 25 and 26. While petrol and diesel prices were hiked on Monday, CNG rates were hiked by Rs 2 per kg on Tuesday.

Mumbai continued to record some of the highest fuel rates among metro cities, with petrol priced at Rs 111.21 per litre and diesel at Rs 97.83 per litre. Chennai witnessed a fresh rise in both fuels, with petrol increasing by Rs 0.10 to Rs 107.87 per litre and diesel climbing Rs 0.11 to Rs 99.66 per litre.

Hyderabad remained the costliest metro city for petrol, where prices touched rs 115.73 per litre, while diesel stood at Rs 103.82 per litre. Kerala’s capital Thiruvananthapuram also saw petrol hovering at Rs 115.49 per litre and diesel crossing Rs 104 per litre.

 
FUEL PRICES · INDIA · MAY 2026
Petrol & Diesel Prices Across Indian Cities
Metro Cities & State Capitals · As on May 25, 2026
Cities Tracked
14
Costliest Petrol
Hyderabad
Cheapest Petrol
Chandigarh
Max Price Gap
₹14.19/L
1
Hyderabad
South
 
SOUTH
₹115.73
2
Thiruvananthapuram
South
 
SOUTH
₹115.49
3
Kolkata
East
 
EAST
₹113.47
4
Patna
East
 
EAST
₹113.35
5
Jaipur
North
 
NORTH
₹112.66
6
Mumbai
West
 
WEST
₹111.21
7
Bangalore
South
 
SOUTH
₹110.93
8
Bhubaneswar
East
 
EAST
₹108.89
9
Chennai
South
 
SOUTH
₹107.87
10
Gurgaon
North
 
NORTH
₹102.59
11
Noida
North
 
NORTH
₹102.38
12
New Delhi
North
 
NORTH
₹102.12
13
Lucknow
North
 
NORTH
₹101.86
14
Chandigarh
North
 
NORTH
₹101.54
1
Thiruvananthapuram
South
 
SOUTH
₹104.41
2
Hyderabad
South
 
SOUTH
₹103.82
3
Bhubaneswar
East
 
EAST
₹100.60
4
Kolkata
East
 
EAST
₹99.82
5
Chennai
South
 
SOUTH
₹99.66
6
Patna
East
 
EAST
₹99.36
7
Bangalore
South
 
SOUTH
₹98.80
8
Mumbai
West
 
WEST
₹97.83
9
Jaipur
North
 
NORTH
₹97.75
10
Lucknow
North
 
NORTH
₹95.36
11
Noida
North
 
NORTH
₹95.85
12
Gurgaon
North
 
NORTH
₹95.27
13
New Delhi
North
 
NORTH
₹95.20
14
Chandigarh
North
 
NORTH
₹89.47
# CITY REGION PETROL DIESEL GAP
1 Hyderabad SOUTH ₹115.73 ₹103.82 ₹11.91
2 Thiruvananthapuram SOUTH ₹115.49 ₹104.41 ₹11.08
3 Kolkata EAST ₹113.47 ₹99.82 ₹13.65
4 Patna EAST ₹113.35 ₹99.36 ₹13.99
5 Jaipur NORTH ₹112.66 ₹97.75 ₹14.91
6 Mumbai WEST ₹111.21 ₹97.83 ₹13.38
7 Bangalore SOUTH ₹110.93 ₹98.80 ₹12.13
8 Bhubaneswar EAST ₹108.89 ₹100.60 ₹8.29
9 Chennai SOUTH ₹107.87 ₹99.66 ₹8.21
10 Gurgaon NORTH ₹102.59 ₹95.27 ₹7.32
11 Noida NORTH ₹102.38 ₹95.85 ₹6.53
12 New Delhi NORTH ₹102.12 ₹95.20 ₹6.92
13 Lucknow NORTH ₹101.86 ₹95.36 ₹6.50
14 Chandigarh NORTH ₹101.54 ₹89.47 ₹12.07
Click column headers to sort · Prices per litre in ₹ · Gap = Petrol minus Diesel
⛽ Petrol — Cheapest vs Costliest
✓ CHEAPEST
Chandigarh
₹101.54
North India
↑ COSTLIEST
Hyderabad
₹115.73
South India
Price difference (petrol)
₹14.19 / litre
🛢 Diesel — Cheapest vs Costliest
✓ CHEAPEST
Chandigarh
₹89.47
North India
↑ COSTLIEST
Thiruvananthapuram
₹104.41
South India
Price difference (diesel)
₹14.94 / litre
🏙 Delhi-NCR Fuel Gap
New Delhi
Petrol ₹102.12  ·  Diesel ₹95.20
Gurgaon
Petrol ₹102.59  ·  Diesel ₹95.27
Noida
Petrol ₹102.38  ·  Diesel ₹95.85
Despite geographic proximity, NCR satellite cities price petrol up to ₹0.47/L higher than Delhi
Source: Good Returns · Prices per litre in ₹ · As on May 25, 2026
Express InfoGenIE
 

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In the Delhi region, petrol prices showed mixed movement. Gurgaon saw petrol prices fall slightly by Rs 0.18 to Rs 102.59 per litre, while Noida recorded a sharp increase of Rs 0.26, pushing rates to Rs 102.38 per litre. Diesel prices in Gurgaon slipped by Rs 0.17, whereas Noida registered a Rs 0.29 increase.

Kolkata maintained high petrol and diesel prices at rs 113.47 and Rs 99.82 per litre respectively, while Bhubaneswar recorded a decline in both fuels. Jaipur, Patna and Bengaluru also continued to witness high fuel prices.

CNG prices, though stable in most cities this month, remained expensive in several regions. Mumbai’s CNG price stood at Rs 81 per kg, while Delhi and NCR continued at Rs 77.09 per kg. Hyderabad recorded one of the highest CNG rates in the country at Rs 97 per kg, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh regions where prices hovered above Rs 95.

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States including Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala and Rajasthan continued to report CNG prices above Rs 90 per kg.

Fuel retailers revise petrol and diesel prices daily based on international crude oil prices, rupee-dollar exchange rates and state-level taxes.

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