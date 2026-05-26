How much do petrol and diesel cost in different cities after the latest price hike? Check Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai rates here

Consumers wait at a petrol station, in Amritsar, Punjab. Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Monday increased petrol prices by Rs 2.61 per litre and diesel prices by Rs 2.71 per litre, marking the fourth hike in less than two weeks. (Source: PTI)

Fuel prices across several cities continued to remain high up over the past two weeks, with fresh hikes recorded in petrol, diesel and compressed Natural Gas (CNG) rates over May 25 and 26. While petrol and diesel prices were hiked on Monday, CNG rates were hiked by Rs 2 per kg on Tuesday.

Mumbai continued to record some of the highest fuel rates among metro cities, with petrol priced at Rs 111.21 per litre and diesel at Rs 97.83 per litre. Chennai witnessed a fresh rise in both fuels, with petrol increasing by Rs 0.10 to Rs 107.87 per litre and diesel climbing Rs 0.11 to Rs 99.66 per litre.