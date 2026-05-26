How much do petrol and diesel cost in different cities after the latest price hike? Check Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai rates here

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Fuel prices across several cities continued to remain high up over the past two weeks, with fresh hikes recorded in petrol, diesel and compressed Natural Gas (CNG) rates over May 25 and 26. While petrol and diesel prices were hiked on Monday, CNG rates were hiked by Rs 2 per kg on Tuesday.
Mumbai continued to record some of the highest fuel rates among metro cities, with petrol priced at Rs 111.21 per litre and diesel at Rs 97.83 per litre. Chennai witnessed a fresh rise in both fuels, with petrol increasing by Rs 0.10 to Rs 107.87 per litre and diesel climbing Rs 0.11 to Rs 99.66 per litre.
Hyderabad remained the costliest metro city for petrol, where prices touched rs 115.73 per litre, while diesel stood at Rs 103.82 per litre. Kerala’s capital Thiruvananthapuram also saw petrol hovering at Rs 115.49 per litre and diesel crossing Rs 104 per litre.
|#
|CITY
|REGION
|PETROL
|DIESEL
|GAP
|1
|Hyderabad
|SOUTH
|₹115.73
|₹103.82
|₹11.91
|2
|Thiruvananthapuram
|SOUTH
|₹115.49
|₹104.41
|₹11.08
|3
|Kolkata
|EAST
|₹113.47
|₹99.82
|₹13.65
|4
|Patna
|EAST
|₹113.35
|₹99.36
|₹13.99
|5
|Jaipur
|NORTH
|₹112.66
|₹97.75
|₹14.91
|6
|Mumbai
|WEST
|₹111.21
|₹97.83
|₹13.38
|7
|Bangalore
|SOUTH
|₹110.93
|₹98.80
|₹12.13
|8
|Bhubaneswar
|EAST
|₹108.89
|₹100.60
|₹8.29
|9
|Chennai
|SOUTH
|₹107.87
|₹99.66
|₹8.21
|10
|Gurgaon
|NORTH
|₹102.59
|₹95.27
|₹7.32
|11
|Noida
|NORTH
|₹102.38
|₹95.85
|₹6.53
|12
|New Delhi
|NORTH
|₹102.12
|₹95.20
|₹6.92
|13
|Lucknow
|NORTH
|₹101.86
|₹95.36
|₹6.50
|14
|Chandigarh
|NORTH
|₹101.54
|₹89.47
|₹12.07
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In the Delhi region, petrol prices showed mixed movement. Gurgaon saw petrol prices fall slightly by Rs 0.18 to Rs 102.59 per litre, while Noida recorded a sharp increase of Rs 0.26, pushing rates to Rs 102.38 per litre. Diesel prices in Gurgaon slipped by Rs 0.17, whereas Noida registered a Rs 0.29 increase.
Kolkata maintained high petrol and diesel prices at rs 113.47 and Rs 99.82 per litre respectively, while Bhubaneswar recorded a decline in both fuels. Jaipur, Patna and Bengaluru also continued to witness high fuel prices.
CNG prices, though stable in most cities this month, remained expensive in several regions. Mumbai’s CNG price stood at Rs 81 per kg, while Delhi and NCR continued at Rs 77.09 per kg. Hyderabad recorded one of the highest CNG rates in the country at Rs 97 per kg, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh regions where prices hovered above Rs 95.
States including Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala and Rajasthan continued to report CNG prices above Rs 90 per kg.
Fuel retailers revise petrol and diesel prices daily based on international crude oil prices, rupee-dollar exchange rates and state-level taxes.
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