After Uddhav, Mamata Banerjee takes potshots at Modi over fuel price remark

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday joined a chorus of opposition leaders criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for asking the state governments to reduce VAT on fuel prices.

Terming the interaction with PM Modi “one-sided” and “misleading”, CM Banerjee insisted that her government has spent Rs 1,500 crore in the last three years to subsidise petrol and diesel prices in the state.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi, during an interaction with CMs on the emerging Covid situation in the country, came down hard on Opposition-ruled states and said some states did not reduce VAT on petrol and diesel despite the excise duty cut by the Centre last November.

He also accused the opposition-ruled states of doing “injustice” to the people by not transferring the benefits of the move to them.

PM Modi said many states such as Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu for some reason or the other did not listen to the central government and the citizens of those states continued to be burdened.

Hitting out at PM Modi’s remarks, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray stated that the Centre owed Maharashtra Rs 26,500 crore. Thackeray also accused the Centre of a step-motherly treatment to Maharashtra and that the state government was not responsible for the rise in prices of petrol and diesel.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also attacked Modi and demanded that he give an account of the Rs 27 lakh crore “collected” by the BJP government from tax on petrol and diesel.

“Modi ji, No criticism, No distractions, No Jumlas! Please give an account of Rs 27,00,00,00,00,00,00 (Rs 27 lakh crore) collected by BJP Govt from Tax on Petrol & Diesel,” Surjewala said in a series of tweets.