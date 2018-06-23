Fuel price reduction: Petrol is Rs 75.93/litre in Delhi, Rs 83.61/litre in Mumbai today

After hitting an all-time high of Rs 78.43 a litre for petrol and Rs 69.31 for diesel on May 29 in Delhi, petrol price has dropped by Rs 2.5 a litre and diesel by Rs 1.70. After hitting an all-time high of Rs 78.43 a litre for petrol and Rs 69.31 for diesel on May 29 in Delhi, petrol price has dropped by Rs 2.5 a litre and diesel by Rs 1.70.

Fuel prices were slashed yet again by oil firms on Saturday albeit with a small margin. As of today, petrol costs Rs 75.93 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 67.61 per litre in Delhi. Prices in the national capital are the lowest among all metro cities and most state capitals due to lower sales tax or VAT.

Rates of petrol were cut by 9 paise in Delhi and by 13 paise in Mumbai today, while diesel saw a reduction of 7 and 12 paise in Delhi and Mumbai, respectively. Rates are Rs 83.61 per litre for petrol and Rs 71.87 per litre for diesel in Mumbai.

After hitting an all-time high of Rs 78.43 a litre for petrol and Rs 69.31 for diesel on May 29 in Delhi, petrol prices have dropped by Rs 2.5 a litre and diesel by Rs 1.70. This compares to Rs 3.8 per litre hike in petrol and Rs 3.38 per litre hike in diesel rates in Delhi in the fortnight beginning May 14 when state-owned oil firms ended a 19-day pre-Karnataka poll hiatus to resume daily price revision.

Retail prices are still higher than the peak touched during the previous UPA regime. Petrol had touched Rs 76.06 per litre on September 14, 2013. The peak price for diesel during previous UPA government was hit on May 13, 2014, when rates touched Rs 56.71 per litre.

Since January 1, 2018, petrol prices have risen by Rs 6.46 and diesel by Rs 8.21. Petrol price in Delhi was Rs 71.41 per litre and diesel was priced at Rs 56.71 when the present BJP-government took office.

Meanwhile, a top government official on Wednesday said that a peak tax rate of 28 per cent plus states levying some amount of local sales tax or VAT on petrol and diesel is likely to be the tax structure when the two auto fuels are covered under the GST regime. The peak GST rate plus VAT will be equal to the present tax incidence, which is made up of excise duty, levied by the central government, and VAT charged by the states, he said.

But before the two fuels are put under GST, the Centre has to decide if it is willing to let go of the about Rs 20,000 crore of input tax credit it currently pockets by keeping petrol, diesel, natural gas, jet fuel and crude oil out of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime that came into force from July 1, 2017, the official said.

“There is no pure GST on petrol and diesel anywhere in the world and so in India too it will have to be a combination of GST and VAT,” said the official, who is closely involved with the GST implementation. The timing of including petrol products in GST will be a political call which centre and states have to take collectively, he said.

On the other hand, around 3.75 lakh trucks stayed off the roads on Monday, the first day of an indefinite strike over the rising price of fuel and other issues, said the Federation of West Bengal Truck Operators Association. Wholesalers said the strike had affected the supply of commodities, especially those brought in from outside the state, and that it could lead to shortage in the coming days.

