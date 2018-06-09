Fuel price reduction: Petrol is Rs 77.02/litre in Delhi, Rs 84.84/ litre in Mumbai today

Fuel price reduction: The cost of diesel also came down to Rs 68.28 per litre in Delhi and Rs 72.7 in Mumbai. (PTI photo) Fuel price reduction: The cost of diesel also came down to Rs 68.28 per litre in Delhi and Rs 72.7 in Mumbai. (PTI photo)

Fuel prices fell for the 11th consecutive day on Saturday as oil firms slashed rates of petrol by 40 paise each in Delhi and Mumbai and diesel by 30 paise in Delhi and 32 paise in Mumbai respectively. Petrol price in Delhi today stands at Rs 77.02 per litre against Friday’s Rs 77.42 and to Rs 84.84 per litre as compared to Friday’s Rs 85.24 in Mumbai. The cost of diesel also came down to Rs 68.28 per litre in Delhi and Rs 72.7 in Mumbai.

This is the 11th reduction in rates coming after 16 days of relentless price hikes that followed lifting of a nearly three-week hiatus on price revision just before Karnataka went to polls. The reductions come on the back of softening of international oil rates and the rupee gaining against the US dollar. Prices vary from state-to-state depending on local sales tax or VAT. Delhi has the cheapest price among all metros and most state capitals.

Petrol and diesel on Friday were cut by 21 paise and 15 paise in Delhi and Mumbai, respectively. On Thursday, rates were cut by 9 paisa for petrol and 7 paisa and 8 paisa for diesel in Delhi and Mumbai, respectively. These reductions followed rates touching an all-time high of Rs 78.43 per litre for petrol and Rs 69.31 for diesel in Delhi on May 29. In the 16 consecutive increases since dynamic pricing system was resumed on May 14, petrol price was hiked by Rs 3.8 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.38. The automobile fuel prices had reached a record high on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, industry body Assocham on Friday said that reducing taxes is the best solution to check the spurt in fuel prices which would also tremendously help India on the exports front. “It will make India’s exports competitive, bring down current account deficit and we may also no longer see the rupee depreciating,” PTI quoted Assocham Secretary General D S Rawat as saying.

Rawat also said, “Higher oil prices significantly impact not just India’s economy but household budgets as well as it leads to increase in the cost of transportation and therefore impacts a lot of other products in the inflation basket.”

