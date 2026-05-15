Public being made to pay for Modi goverment’s mistakes: Opposition on fuel price hike

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As public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) hiked petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre on Friday, Opposition parties hit out at the government, alleging that the “public is being made to pay the price for the government’s mistakes”.
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said the hike was because of the Modi government’s mistakes for which the public will pay the price. “The Rs 3 shock has already arrived. The rest of the recovery will be done in instalments,” said Rahul.
Along with petrol and diesel prices, CNG prices were also hiked by Rs 2 per kg in cities including Delhi and Mumbai.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the people of the country must understand that, alongside the current international fuel crisis, the major reason for the economic crisis in India is the leadership crisis in the Modi government.
“During elections, the Modi government behaves as if everything is normal and the Central government’s job is only to fight elections,” said Kharge. “Isn’t it true that when international crude oil prices were low, the Modi government gave no relief to the common people, and instead earned ₹43 lakh crore from Central Taxes in 10 years? So why is the burden of inflation being imposed on the people now?” asked Kharge, in a post on X.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav took a swipe at the PM’s call to save fuel, saying that the bicycle, the SP’s party symbol, was the only alternative, seemingly emphasising that his party alone could offer a solution.
TMC deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Sagarika Ghose told The Indian Express that when global crude prices were low, the government didn’t pass on the benefit to the consumer. “When elections are on, don’t say a word on energy shortage. Once elections are over, fuel prices hiked,” said Ghose.
TMC leader Derek O’Brien said that first the government “loots people’s vote, then they kick you where it hurts … Pathetically predictable.”
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay said the fuel price hike was unacceptable and must be rolled back.
The CPI-M politburo said the hike would impose a greater burden on the people already reeling under inflation, unemployment, stagnant wages and deepening economic distress. The CPI also condemned the government for the hike, saying it would push crores of Indians into deeper economic distress.
“Apart from adversely impacting the cost of transportation, they are bound to trigger a cascading effect across the economy, not limited to escalating prices of essential commodities, agricultural inputs and basic services. CNG price hikes directly affect auto drivers, transport workers and millions dependent on affordable public and shared transport. It needs to be underlined that the government had delayed this announcement for electoral interest,” a statement from the CPI-M said.
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