Public being made to pay for Modi goverment’s mistakes: Opposition on fuel price hike

“The Rs 3 shock has already arrived. The rest of the recovery will be done in instalments,” said Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)

As public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) hiked petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre on Friday, Opposition parties hit out at the government, alleging that the “public is being made to pay the price for the government’s mistakes”.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said the hike was because of the Modi government’s mistakes for which the public will pay the price. “The Rs 3 shock has already arrived. The rest of the recovery will be done in instalments,” said Rahul.

Along with petrol and diesel prices, CNG prices were also hiked by Rs 2 per kg in cities including Delhi and Mumbai.