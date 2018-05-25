Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
Fuel price hike: Petrol now costs Rs 77.83 per litre in Delhi; Rs 85.65 in Mumbai

Fuel price hike: Petrol and diesel have witnessed a steady climb since the past 12 days as they became dearer by Rs 2.50, leading to a political slugfest.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 25, 2018 11:24:39 am
petrol price, diesel price, petrol price today, petrol rate in delhi, diesel rate in mumbai, fuel price hike, indian express Petrol and diesel have in the past few days become dearer by Rs 2.50 and continue to climb, leading to a political slugfest.
Top News

Fuel prices continued its upward trend increasing by about 36 paise on Friday as petrol in New Delhi touched Rs 77.83 against yesterday’s Rs 77.47 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol now costs Rs 85.65 up from Rs 85.29 per litre on Thursday. Diesel also saw a hike of almost 22 paise to Rs 68.75 in the national capital from yesterday’s Rs 68.53.

Petrol and diesel have witnessed a steady climb since the past 12 days as they became dearer by almost Rs 2.50, leading to a political slugfest. Fuel prices in the domestic market are on the rise as the price of crude oil in global markets went up. A weakening rupee against the US dollar has aided the situation, as a delicate exchange rate between the rupee and the dollar has put an extra burden on consumers in India.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said that bringing fuel under the GST regime would be one way to ease the situation. “The value of Indian rupee has reduced in comparison to the dollar and there has been a surge in oil prices. We are trying to control prices. GST is one way to ease the situation, other ways also being thought of,” Pradhan told ANI.

 

ALSO READ | Fuel price hike Highlights: GST ‘one way to ease the situation’, says Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that any cut in fuel prices will take away chunks of money meant for social welfare schemes run by the government. “This is an unavoidable, economic situation. It is directly linked to the global economy. If we have to sell it (petrol/diesel) cheap, it means we will have to buy it at higher prices and subsidise it here,” Gadkari told The Indian Express in an interview Wednesday. “If we subsidise that, all the money from our social security schemes will vanish,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday “challenged” Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reduce the price rise, warning of “nationwide agitation” unless done so. PM Modi had recently tweeted that he accepts a “fitness challenge” by cricketer Virat Kohli, who had challenged him. The challenge was first launched by Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

ALSO READ | After PM Modi accepts fitness challenge, Rahul Gandhi throws another at him: ‘Reduce fuel prices or face nationwide agitation’

