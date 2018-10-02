Fuel price hike: Petrol costs Rs 91.20/litre in Mumbai, Rs 83.85/litre in Delhi

Fuel price hike: In Delhi, a litre of petrol costs Rs 83.85 (up by Rs 0.12), while diesel is being sold at Rs 75.25/litre (up by Rs 0.16) Fuel price hike: In Delhi, a litre of petrol costs Rs 83.85 (up by Rs 0.12), while diesel is being sold at Rs 75.25/litre (up by Rs 0.16)

The price of petrol is Rs 91.20 (up by Rs 0.12) in Mumbai, Tuesday. The price of diesel also hit a new high for the third consecutive day, retailing at Rs 78.69 per litre (up by Rs 0.17) in the city. The fuel prices are the highest in Maharashtra due to heavy VAT levied by the state government. In Delhi, a litre of petrol costs Rs 83.85 (up by Rs 0.12), while diesel is being sold at Rs 75.25/litre (up by Rs 0.16).

Among the other cities, a litre of petrol costs Rs 85.65 in Kolkata, Rs 87.18 in Chennai, Rs77.34 in Panjim. Diesel, on the other hand, is retailing at Rs 77.10/litre in Kolkata, at Rs 79.57/litre in Chennai, Rs 76.68/litre in Panjim, according to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the largest fuel retailer in India. With petroleum is still excluded from the GST regime, prices vary according to local VAT rates.

Meanwhile, taking on the government, the Maharashtra Congress performed a solemn “shraaddh” (a post-death ritual) of cans of petrol and diesel, and US Dollar on the first day of “Pitrupaksh” in wake of the spiralling fuel prices in the state. Saying that the fuel has now become befitting gifts for weddings, Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam said, “States like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Rajasthan and others have already reduced taxes on fuel. Why can’t Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis follow suit and reduce people’s misery.”

