Fuel price hike: Petrol at Rs 81.63/litre in Delhi, Rs 89.01/litre in Mumbai today

Fuel prices are continuing to set an all-time high record with each passing day across the country. Today, petrol price touched Rs 81.63 per litre (up by Rs 0.35 per litre) in New Delhi, and in Mumbai people will have to shell out Rs 89.01 per litre (up by Rs 0.34/litre), according to ANI.

Diesel prices, on the other hand, registered a similar surge in both the metropolitan cities. It is retailing at Rs 73.54 per litre (increased by Rs 0.24 per litre) in the national capital and at Rs 78.07 per litre (increased by Rs 0.25 per litre) in the financial capital.

On Friday, petrol prices were Rs 81.28 per litre in New Delhi and Rs 88.67 per litre in Mumbai. While the diesel was sold at Rs 73.30 per litre and Rs 77.82 in Delhi and Mumbai, respectively.

After a day’s lull, the upward march of fuel prices resumed Thursday with petrol price being hiked by 13 paise per litre to Rs 81 per litre and diesel by 11 paise to Rs 73.08 a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned oil marketing companies.

Delhi has the cheapest fuel rates among all metros and most state capitals because of lower taxes. Mumbai has the highest sales tax or VAT, according to PTI. The Delhi High Court Wednesday said that daily change in fuel prices was an “economic policy decision” of the central government and the courts must remain away from it.

Even as the Opposition protested against the rising fuel prices across the country Monday, the government ruled out any immediate reduction in excise duty in order to bring down the retail prices of auto fuels, and instead urged the states to take action.

