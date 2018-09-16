Fuel price hike: Petrol at Rs 81.91/litre in Delhi, nears Rs 90/litre mark in Mumbai today

Fuel prices continue to climb across the country. (File) Fuel prices continue to climb across the country. (File)

Fuel prices continued to climb across the country as petrol price on Sunday rose by Rs 0.28/litre in New Delhi and Mumbai. In Delhi, the petrol price is Rs 81.91/litre and Rs 89.29/litre in Mumbai.

Diesel prices too registered a surge, gaining Rs 0.18/litre in New Delhi to register Rs 73.72/litre. Likewise, it increased by Rs 0.19/litre in Mumbai to touch Rs 78.26/litre.

On Saturday, petrol prices were Rs 81.63 per/ litre in New Delhi and Rs 89.01 per/litre in Mumbai. And Diesel stood at Rs 73.54/litre and Rs 78.07/litre respectively.

Among the metros, Delhi has the cheapest fuel rates because of lower taxes. Mumbai, on the other hand, has the highest sales tax or VAT. The Delhi High Court Wednesday said that daily change in fuel prices was an “economic policy decision” of the central government and the courts must not interfere.

Even as the Opposition protested against the rising fuel prices across the country on Monday, the government ruled out any immediate reduction in excise duty in order to bring down the retail prices of auto fuels, and instead urged the states to take action.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale also triggered a controversy after he candidly confessed that increase in petrol and diesel prices did not bother him, “I am not suffering from rising fuel prices as I am a minister,” he said, referring to the allowances he gets.

