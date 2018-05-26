Fuel price hike Highlights: Petrol price up again, now Rs 77.97/litre in Delhi, Rs 85.78/litre in Mumbai

Petrol, diesel price hike Highlights: Fuel prices in the domestic market are on the rise as the price of crude oil in global markets went up. (PTI photo) Petrol, diesel price hike Highlights: Fuel prices in the domestic market are on the rise as the price of crude oil in global markets went up. (PTI photo)

Continuing its upward trend on the 13th consecutive day since dynamic pricing system was resumed on May 14, petrol price on Saturday increased by 0.18 per cent (14 paise) to Rs 77.97 per litre against Fridays Rs 77.83 per litre in New Delhi and by 0.15 per cent (13 paise) Rs 85.78 per litre against Friday’s Rs 85.65 per litre in Mumbai. Similarly, diesel also costs Rs 68.9 per litre — 15 paise up from yesterday’s Rs 68.75 per litre in the national Capital. It saw a hike of 16 paise to Rs 73.36 per litre in Mumbai.

Petrol prices across the four metros have been increased by over Rs 3 per litre in the past 13 days, leading to a political slugfest. Fuel prices in the domestic market are on the rise as the price of crude oil in global markets went up.