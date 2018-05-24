Fuel price hike Highlights: GST ‘one way to ease the situation’, says Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Fuel price hike Highlights: The diesel rates have also touched a high of Rs 68.53 and Rs 72.96 per litre in Delhi and Mumbai, respectively. Fuel price hike Highlights: The diesel rates have also touched a high of Rs 68.53 and Rs 72.96 per litre in Delhi and Mumbai, respectively.

Rising fuel prices have set off a political firestorm in the past few days as petrol and diesel rates have skyrocketed. On Thursday, petrol price touched Rs 85.29 per litre in Mumbai, while in Delhi the price inched higher to a new record of Rs 77.47 per litre. Similarly, the diesel rates have also touched a high of Rs 68.53 and Rs 72.96 per litre in Delhi and Mumbai, respectively.

Amid mounting pressure from the Opposition parties on the relentless fuel price hike, Union Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the Centre was deliberating on an “immediate solution” to deal with rising fuel prices. “The oil ministry is of the view to bring petroleum products under the purview of the GST in order to bring down the prices of petrol and diesel. We are deliberating on an immediate solution to this problem till that time,” Pradhan said in Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had on Wednesday said subsidising petrol and diesel to bring down their rising retail prices will take money away from social welfare schemes of the government and that increase in oil prices is “unavoidable” since India is now linked to the global economy. “This is an unavoidable, economic situation. It is directly linked to the global economy. If we have to sell it (petrol/diesel) cheap, it means we will have to buy it at higher prices and subsidise it here,” Gadkari told The Indian Express.

