Fuel crisis & US ‘influence’: Govt-Opposition lock horns again in Lok Sabha

THE LOK Sabha on Thursday witnessed stormy scenes after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi raised allegations against Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri while speaking on the country’s energy crisis.

Gandhi had given notice to speak on the energy crisis arising from the war in West Asia. Beginning his speech around 4 pm, he warned that the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran could have “far-reaching consequences” for India’s energy security. Referring to the disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz — through which about a fifth of global oil supply passes — he said the situation could severely affect India because a large portion of its oil and natural gas imports move through the route. The foundation of every single nation is its energy security, he asserted.

“The pain has just started,” Gandhi said, adding that there was already anxiety around LPG supply. He accused the government of allowing the United States to influence India’s decisions on buying oil and questioned why “a nation the size of India would allow any other nation… to decide who we buy oil from”.

“I do not say this lightly, but allowing the US to decide who we buy oil, gas from… whether we buy oil from Russia or not, whether our relationship with different oil suppliers can be decided by us, this is what has been bartered,” the Congress leader said.

After a few minutes, Gandhi shifted to remarks about the “oil minister”. Hardeep Puri was sitting in the House.

His remarks triggered vociferous protests from the Treasury benches, with ministers Kiren Rijiju, Piyush Goyal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Pralhad Joshi objecting to the allegations. Birla intervened immediately, reminding Gandhi that he had been allowed to speak on the LPG crisis and could not raise unrelated issues.

When Gandhi continued to speak, the Speaker stopped him and asked Puri to reply on the energy situation. This prompted Congress members to storm into the Well of the House raising slogans. As Puri spoke about the government’s steps to deal with energy pressures arising from the West Asia conflict, the Congress MPs continued their slogans.

Amid the ruckus, Gandhi was seen explaining some documents he had carried to the House to other Congress members and senior leaders of the INDIA bloc such as Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and Supriya Sule. After a few minutes, he left the House.

When Puri finished his speech, Birla addressed the protesting members. “The LoP had given a notice to speak on the LPG issue. But he started speaking on other issues. This is not the way,” he said. “You want to make accusations, give a notice under Rule 353. If I allow it, then you can speak. Nobody has any special privileges.”

Birla said he had even stalled the Demands for Grants debate to allow Gandhi to speak, but said it was improper to give notice on one subject and speak on another.

Soon after, Birla left the House and BJP MP Jagdambika Pal took the Chair. The commotion, however, continued.

As Pal requested the members to take their seats, Congress MP K C Venugopal was seen animatedly making a point to the Chair. Pal said he would allow Venugopal to speak if he asked the Congress members to return to their seats. Venugopal gestured to the Members to leave the Well and they did.

Pal then said BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who had given a notice, would speak first, after which Venugopal would be allowed. The move appeared to have caught Venugopal by surprise.

Dubey launched a sharp attack on the Congress, calling Gandhi the “leader of propaganda” and accusing him of receiving funds from a foreign philanthropist for the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He also alleged that Congress MPs had been “having a picnic” at Parliament’s Makar Dwar while protesting over LPG prices and went on to accuse the Gandhi family of creating Pakistan.

Throughout his remarks, Pal repeatedly asked Dubey to refrain from displaying certain photographs and said he had spoken enough, but the BJP MP continued speaking. With Opposition members protesting again, Pal adjourned the House for 10 minutes at 4.50 pm.

Venugopal appeared visibly upset and gestured angrily towards the Chair as the House was adjourned without allowing him to speak. He did not return when the House reconvened at 5 pm.

During the brief recess, however, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was seen reaching out to Opposition members. She walked to the Opposition benches along with BJP MP Anurag Thakur and was seen in conversation with some Congress and Samajwadi Party MPs who had remained inside the House.