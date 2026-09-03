‘Floor-collected noodles turned into bhujia’: FSSAI cracks down on Ajmer firm

The FSSAI said the inspection also revealed deficiencies in hygiene, documentation and pest-control records. (Credits: Wai Wai products.in)

Broken noodles collected from floor and reprocessed into bhujia, sale of unlicensed products, and other deficiencies in hygiene – officials of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) found all this and more as it conducted an inspection at the manufacturing unit of a namkeen brand in Ajmer.

The food regulator has initiated enforcement action against CG Foods India Private Limited after FSSAI officials visited its manufacturing unit in Roopangarh area of Ajmer.

The officials found alleged food safety, hygiene and regulatory violations and the company has been directed to stop production of Veg Bhujia namkeen products without required approvals.