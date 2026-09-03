‘Floor-collected noodles turned into bhujia’: FSSAI cracks down on Ajmer firm

The inspection also found the manufacturing of unlicensed bhujia variants, including products identified as “Wai-Wai Mama” and “Wai-Wai Mama Punte”, in alleged violation of provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Written by: Parul Kulshrestha
2 min readJaipurSep 3, 2026 10:12 PM IST
noodles: The FSSAI said the inspection also revealed deficiencies in hygiene, documentation and pest-control records.The FSSAI said the inspection also revealed deficiencies in hygiene, documentation and pest-control records. (Credits: Wai Wai products.in)
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Broken noodles collected from floor and reprocessed into bhujia, sale of unlicensed products, and other deficiencies in hygiene – officials of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) found all this and more as it conducted an inspection at the manufacturing unit of a namkeen brand in Ajmer.

The food regulator has initiated enforcement action against CG Foods India Private Limited after FSSAI officials visited its manufacturing unit in Roopangarh area of Ajmer.

The officials found alleged food safety, hygiene and regulatory violations and the company has been directed to stop production of Veg Bhujia namkeen products without required approvals.

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According to details released by the FSSAI on Wednesday, officials inspected the facility to verify manufacturing and hygiene practices and found broken noodles collected from the floor being reprocessed into bhujia products without heat treatment.

The inspection also found the manufacturing of unlicensed bhujia variants, including products identified as “Wai-Wai Mama” and “Wai-Wai Mama Punte”, in alleged violation of provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

“The unit was found re-processing floor-collected, broken noodles into bhujia products without heat treatment, along with using predated packaging dates. Unlicensed manufacturing of ‘Wai-Wai MaMa’ and ‘Wai-Wai Mama Punte’ bhujia variants was identified in direct violation of Section 31(1) of the FSS Act, 2006,” FSSAI said.

Over 32,000 kg of stock seized

Officials seized around 32, 107.2 kg of stock, including loose broken noodles, from the premises. The FSSAI said the inspection also revealed deficiencies in hygiene, documentation and pest-control records.

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Several samples, including loose noodle material, Veg Bhujia products, cooking oil from the frying line and Wai-Wai Ready to Eat noodles, have been sent for laboratory analysis.

The authorities also detained 1,925 boxes of expired finished products and initiated legal proceedings against the food business operator.

Production of Veg Bhujia namkeen products without the required approvals has been directed to stop, while further action will depend on the laboratory reports and findings of the inspection.

The FSSAI warned the company of further regulatory action on the basis of laboratory analysis and inspection findings.

(With PTI inputs)

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Parul Kulshrestha
Parul Kulshrestha

Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions. Expertise and Experience Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public. Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas: Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight. Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women. Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use. Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More

 

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