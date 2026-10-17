FSSAI’s legal action against Priyagold Biscuits, others over food safety violations

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has initiated legal proceedings for prosecution against Surya Food & Agro Ltd, which manufactures Priyagold biscuits, Dodla Dairy Ltd and Ueir Organic Foods Pvt Ltd over alleged food safety violations.

In a post on X, the food regulator said an inspection of Surya Food & Agro, conducted following a consumer complaint, found that bran intended for cattle feed was being used as a source of fibre in Priyagold biscuit manufacturing. The gunny bags containing the bran were marked for cattle feed and not human consumption.

The inspection also revealed deficiencies in plant hygiene, pest control, raw material storage, personnel hygiene and premises maintenance. FSSAI said the company’s licence had been suspended following the non-compliances, and the competent authority had sanctioned prosecution.