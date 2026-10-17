FSSAI’s legal action against Priyagold Biscuits, others over food safety violations

The action followed an inspection triggered by a consumer complaint, during which the regulator found food safety and hygiene deficiencies

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readUpdated: Oct 17, 2026 02:30 PM IST
FSSAI suspended Priyagold biscuits manufacturer after finding cattle feed bran in human food production. (AI Generated Image)FSSAI suspended Priyagold biscuits manufacturer after finding cattle feed bran in human food production. (AI Generated Image)
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The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has initiated legal proceedings for prosecution against Surya Food & Agro Ltd, which manufactures Priyagold biscuits, Dodla Dairy Ltd and Ueir Organic Foods Pvt Ltd over alleged food safety violations.

In a post on X, the food regulator said an inspection of Surya Food & Agro, conducted following a consumer complaint, found that bran intended for cattle feed was being used as a source of fibre in Priyagold biscuit manufacturing. The gunny bags containing the bran were marked for cattle feed and not human consumption.

The inspection also revealed deficiencies in plant hygiene, pest control, raw material storage, personnel hygiene and premises maintenance. FSSAI said the company’s licence had been suspended following the non-compliances, and the competent authority had sanctioned prosecution.

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The action followed an inspection triggered by a consumer complaint, during which the regulator found food safety and hygiene deficiencies. FSSAI had earlier suspended the company’s licence over serious non-compliance.

In the case of Ueir Organic Foods, a regulatory sample of yellow raisins was declared unsafe after pesticide residues exceeded prescribed limits. The sample contained multiple pesticide residues, including azoxystrobin, fluopyram, imidacloprid and thiamethoxam. A referral laboratory subsequently confirmed that thiamethoxam and fluopyram metabolites exceeded the permitted limits.

Also Read | Delhi High Court issues notice to FSSAI on PIL over non-dairy, fake paneer

FSSAI also sanctioned prosecution against Dodla Dairy over a sample of full cream milk. The food analyst initially declared the sample substandard because its fat content did not meet prescribed specifications. A referral laboratory later found detergent or caustic soda in the sample and confirmed that it was substandard because its milk fat content was below the minimum limit.

The regulator said notices had also been issued to Narpadham Foods, Sun Ridges Health Carers and Sha Kantilal Jayantilal.

FSSAI said it maintained zero tolerance for food safety violations and compromises on public health under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

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