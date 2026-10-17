Food regulator proposes ban on added sugars in infant formula

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

The ban is intended to support broader public health efforts to address concerns associated with early exposure to added sugars, the Union Health Ministry said.

Written by: Anonna Dutt
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 17, 2026 03:59 PM IST
Infant formula added sugar FSSAIThe World Health Organization advises against the introduction of added sugars before the age of two years. (Image generated using AI)
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The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the country’s apex food regulator, has proposed banning the addition of sweeteners such as sucrose and fructose in infant formula meant for babies up to six months old in a bid to promote healthier nutrition for children.

The proposed amendment will change one of the requirements for baby foods in the regulations that currently govern infant nutrition.

Currently, the Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Regulations of 2019 allow lactose and glucose polymers as carbohydrate sources in baby foods, provided they do not exceed 20 per cent of the total carbohydrates.

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The proposed amendment adds another condition: sweeteners such as sucrose and fructose will “not be added in the products intended for infants up to the age of 6 months,” according to a recent draft notification.

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What does this mean

This essentially means that any formula meant for children below the age of six months cannot have these “added sugars”. Companies, however, can continue using them, within permissible limits, for children between the ages of six and 24 months.

Stakeholders have been given 60 days to submit their objections, comments and suggestions.

“The first six months of life represent a critical period for healthy growth and development, making appropriate nutrition particularly important… The measure is also intended to support broader public health efforts to address concerns associated with early exposure to added sugars, including dietary risk factors linked to childhood obesity and related health challenges,” the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

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It added that this requirement also supports the appropriate feeding practice of exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life and encourages manufacturers to adopt formulations that prioritise the nutritional requirements of young infants.

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Move follows concerns over sugar content

A 2024 investigation by the Swiss NGO Public Eye found that the global food and beverage giant Nestle sold baby products with higher sugar content in poorer South Asian (including India), African and Latin American countries as compared to markets in Europe.

The investigation found that Nestlé Cerelac, meant for six-month-old babies, contained 2.7 grams of added sugar per serving in India. The same product was sold without any added sugars in countries such as the UK and Germany.

Subsequently, the FSSAI had launched a campaign to study added sugars in infant formula.

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Added sugars are essentially sweetening agents such as syrups added to processed foods and beverages. They are considered to be more harmful than natural sugars that are usually found in foods such as fruits and milk.

The World Health Organization, in fact, advises against the introduction of added sugars before the age of two years. This is essentially meant to prevent addictive habits of consuming excessive sugars that can lead to chronic diseases such as obesity, Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and even cancers later in life. Excessive sugar consumption in infancy is also linked to tooth decay, according to experts.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anonna Dutt
Anonna Dutt
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Anonna Dutt is a Principal Correspondent who writes primarily on health at the Indian Express. She reports on myriad topics ranging from the growing burden of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension to the problems with pervasive infectious conditions. She reported on the government’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic and closely followed the vaccination programme. Her stories have resulted in the city government investing in high-end tests for the poor and acknowledging errors in their official reports. Dutt also takes a keen interest in the country’s space programme and has written on key missions like Chandrayaan 2 and 3, Aditya L1, and Gaganyaan. She was among the first batch of eleven media fellows with RBM Partnership to End Malaria. She was also selected to participate in the short-term programme on early childhood reporting at Columbia University’s Dart Centre. Dutt has a Bachelor’s Degree from the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune and a PG Diploma from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She started her reporting career with the Hindustan Times. When not at work, she tries to appease the Duolingo owl with her French skills and sometimes takes to the dance floor. ... Read More

 

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