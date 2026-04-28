Food regulator proposes no plastic or metallised layers in pan masala packaging

The notification clarifies further that the packaging material should not contain polythene or other plastic material. (Express Photo)

To ensure that pan masala packagings are not environmentally damaging, the country’s apex food safety regulator has proposed amending its regulation to ensure that the such packets do not use plastic material or metal layers. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a draft notification that states only materials such as paper, cardboard, or cellulose based packaging material should be used for pan masalas.

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“Sachets using plastic material shall not be used for storing, packing or selling gutkha, tobacco and pan masala… Paper, Paper Board, Cellulose or other naturally derived materials, such material shall be free from any plastic… and also free from Aluminium foil or metallized layers,” the notification states. The notification also allows continued use of tin or glass containers, “thereby ensuring flexibility for manufacturers to adopt packaging solutions best suited to their operational and commercial needs within the regulatory framework,” according to the health ministry.