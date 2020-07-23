Frontline workers hit: NCH nurse, SMC clerk die of Covid in Surat

With the daily caseload rising over the past few weeks in Surat, badly affected are the frontline workers. With the daily caseload rising over the past few weeks in Surat, badly affected are the frontline workers.

One male nurse working in the Covid-19 ward of New Civil Hospital and a clerk with the Surat Municipal Corporation were among those who died of Covid-19 in Surat on Thursday.

Sunil Nimavat (46), the nurse, tested positive around 15 days ago. He was on ventilator for the last 10 days and finally breathed his last on Thursday afternoon.

Jaydev Solanki (50), a clerk working with the Surat Municipal Corporation’s Varachha zone office, was undergoing treatment in the SMIMER hospital for the last 10 days.

In another case, Jayotiben Solanki (52), working as clerk in central zone office, who was also infected 10 days ago and was undergoing treatment at SMIMER hospital, died on Wednesday.

With the daily caseload rising over the past few weeks in Surat, badly affected are the frontline workers. Sources said that over 200 municipal officials of SMC have tested positive so far, out of which five workers have died of the infection. At New Civil Hospital, out of 50 nurses and doctors who tested positive so far, two nurses have died. Eighty policemen have also tested positive out of which two constables have died.

The state government had already announced compensation for government health staff who died of Covid-19.

Talking to The Indian Express, Surat police commissioner R B Brahmbhatt said, “There are around 4,000 policemen in the police force and out of them over 80 have already been infected. Many of them have also joined duties after full recovery. We have already provided sanitizers, hand gloves, PPE kits (to those on duty in containment zones). Staff have been told to first sanitise their hands, check body temperature through thermal guns, check oxygen level before joining work.”

Surat Municipal Commissioner B N Pani said, “There are 22,000 employees in SMC, and out of them 200 employees have already tested positive. The reason why the figure is so high is that SMC employees are always working in war zone areas like cluster areas, containment zones and micro containment zones.”

