From today, Indian citizens won’t need transit visa for layover in Germany

The decision will come into effect on Wednesday. (AI-generated image)

Indian nationals will no longer need a transit visa when travelling to another country with a layover at a German airport, the German embassy said on Tuesday. The decision will come into effect on Wednesday.

“Indian nationals will no longer need a transit visa when travelling to another country with a layover at a German airport. The lifting of the so-called airport transit visa requirement for Indian citizens was announced in the Federal Law Gazette on June 2, 2026, and takes effect on June 3, 2026,” the German embassy said. “It underlines the Federal Government’s commitment to deepening German-Indian relations, facilitating the movement of people…”