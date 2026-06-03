From today, Indian citizens won’t need transit visa for layover in Germany

This comes as a result of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit to India in January, the embassy said.

By: Express News Service
1 min readNew DelhiJun 3, 2026 04:37 AM IST
From today, Indian citizens won’t need transit visa for layover in GermanyThe decision will come into effect on Wednesday. (AI-generated image)
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Indian nationals will no longer need a transit visa when travelling to another country with a layover at a German airport, the German embassy said on Tuesday. The decision will come into effect on Wednesday.

“Indian nationals will no longer need a transit visa when travelling to another country with a layover at a German airport. The lifting of the so-called airport transit visa requirement for Indian citizens was announced in the Federal Law Gazette on June 2, 2026, and takes effect on June 3, 2026,” the German embassy said. “It underlines the Federal Government’s commitment to deepening German-Indian relations, facilitating the movement of people…”

This comes as a result of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s visit to India in January, the embassy said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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