From ticket cancellation refund rules to new trains: Top 10 Indian Railways changes in FY27 you need to know

Indian Railways in FY 2026-27: The Ministry of Railways has undertaken several projects to enhance passenger experience and extend connectivity to the remotest parts of the country. In FY27, the national transporter is expected to deliver on several long-pending promises, including the much-awaited launch of the Hydrogen train.

The national transporter has revised its cancellation policy specifying that no refund will be granted to passengers if their train tickets are cancelled less than 8 hours before the scheduled journey. Notifying the penalty window for cancellation, it said the maximum refund will be permitted if tickets are cancelled more than 72 hours before the journey. As much as 25% of the ticket price will be deducted if cancelled between 72 to 24 hours whereas 50% of the same will be if cancelled between 24 to 8 hours. This new policy is expected to be implemented by April 15, 2026.

Counter ticket cancellation rules 2026

Soon, the passengers can cancel their counter tickets from any railway station across the country. Currently, the passengers are required to cancel their tickets at the terminating station.

Upgradation of travel class in train

The passengers can upgrade their travel class up to 30 minutes before departure, whereas earlier changes were restricted to before chart preparation. This is also expected to be implemented soon.

Boarding point change rules 2026

The passengers will soon able to change their boarding station digitally up to 30 minutes before departure of the train from its origin station. Earlier, the passengers could change the boarding point only before chart preparation. Under the new provision, passengers who miss boarding at their original station can choose the next convenient station and can travel on their confirmed seat.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Express launch

To cater to long and medium distance overnight travel, the Railways introduced two Vande Bharat Sleeper trains on Howrah-Kamakhya route. The Ministry has planned to roll out 12 such trains this year. Developed by BEML using Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the longer variant of Vande Bharat series will cover a distance of 1,000 to 1,500 km.

Unveiling of Vande Bharat Sleeper train prototype by Kinet Railway Solutions

Indo-Russian JV Kinet Railway Solutions is set to unveil the first prototype by June 2026. The company has received the contract to manufacture 120 Vande Bharat Sleeper train sets.

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Vande Bharat Sleeper train by Titagarh Rail Systems

Titagarh Rail Systems has targeted to rollout the first Vande Bharat Sleeper train by the third quarter of the financial year 2027.The Uttarpara-based company is producing the sleeper version in a consortium with Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). It will manufacture 80 Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets, each comprising 16 coaches.

Hydrogen train launch

With the completion of oscillation trials, the national transporter has moved a step closer to launch the country’s first hydrogen trainset. The tests was conducted by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) as part of the evaluation process. Presently, it is the world’s longest (10 coaches) and most powerful (2400 kW) Hydrogen Trainset on Broad Gauge platform. The train-set comprises of two Driving Power Cars (DPCs) of 1200 kW each, totalling 2400 kW along with eight passenger cars.

Holding areas at railway stations (Yatri Suvidha Kendra)

After the successful implementation of a permanent passenger holding area at New Delhi railway station (NDLS), the Ministry of Railways aims to construct permanent passenger holding areas at 75 more stations. It has targeted to complete the construction of permanent holding areas this year.

Railway electrification

The Ministry of Railways is moving closer to achieve full electrification of its entire broad gauge (BG) network. At present, the electrification of Indian Railways’ broad gauge network has reached 99.2%, covering 25 states and Union Territories (UTs). In FY27, it is expected to increase further.