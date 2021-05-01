From the US to Bahrain: The countries that have sent Covid relief material to India so far

As a recent surge in coronavirus cases continues to ravage India and batter its healthcare system, countries around the world have stepped in to support the Indian government in its battle against the Covid pandemic. Over 40 countries — including major powers like the US, Russia and France — have vowed to provide India with crucial Covid relief material over the next few weeks.

While the United Kingdom has already started sending ventilators and oxygen concentrators, the US has lifted a ban on the export of raw materials, which will help India produce more Covishield vaccines.

On Saturday, coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high with over 4 lakh new infections being reported in the last 24 hours. With hospitals across the country running short of beds and potentially life-saving medical equipment, the country is now leaning on foreign nations for gifts, donations and aid to combat the crisis.

Here is a look at the countries that have started sending relief material to India.

The United States

The United States has vowed to send supplies worth more than $100 million to assist India in its fight against the Covid pandemic. The third shipment of emergency relief material was dispatched from the US on Saturday, and several more are expected over the next week.

On Friday, India received its first package of Covid aid material from the US. A Super Galaxy military transporter aircraft carrying over 400 oxygen cylinders, 960,000 rapid diagnostic tests, 100,000 N95 masks, and other crucial medical equipment landed at New Delhi International Airport this morning, AFP reported.

The first of several emergency COVID-19 relief shipments from the United States has arrived in India! Building on over 70 years of cooperation, the United States stands with India as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic together. #USIndiaDosti pic.twitter.com/OpHn8ZMXrJ — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) April 30, 2021

Russia

Two Russian flights carrying oxygen concentrators, ventilators, medicines and other essential medical equipment landed in India earlier this week.

“The Russian Federation decided to send humanitarian assistance to India in the spirit of the special and privileged strategic partnership between our two countries as well as in the context of our anti #COVID19 cooperation,” Ambassador of Russia to India, Nikolay Kudashev said.

#WATCH | Two flights from Russia, carrying 20 oxygen concentrators, 75 ventilators, 150 bedside monitors, and medicines totalling 22 MT, arrived at Delhi airport earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/L2JRu3WLZs — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021

The United Kingdom

The UK has sent three shipments of over 400 oxygen concentrators to India so far.

Cooperation with UK continues. Welcome another shipment from 🇬🇧 containing 120 oxygen concentrators that arrived early this morning. pic.twitter.com/DImRRKy1rm — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) April 29, 2021

UAE

The United Arab Emirates sent a consignment of Covid relief material — including 157 ventilators, 480 BiPAPs, and other medical supplies — to India on April 30. An Indian Air Force C-17 carrying six cryogenic oxygen containers from Dubai landed in Panagarh Air Base in West Bengal.

Air Cargo Import, Delhi Customs facilitated smooth clearance of 157 ventilators, 480 BiPAPs and other medical supplies from UAE: Delhi Customs #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/AcIs3euROt — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2021

Singapore

Two C 130 aircrafts carrying 256 oxygen cylinders from Singapore landed in Panagarh Air Base in West Bengal earlier this week.

Two C 130 aircraft of the Republic of Singapore Air Force landed at Air Force Station Panagarh, West Bengal with 256 oxygen cylinders. The operation involved contactless offloading, flight planning and other ground operations. pic.twitter.com/ALAYonID7c — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2021

Thailand

A special flight from Thailand carrying medical infrastructure landed in India on May 1. The Thai consignment included 15 oxygen concentrators, to help address the shortage of medical oxygen in the country. This is the third such consignment to arrive in the country in the last one week. The Thai government has promised to send 100 oxygen cylinders to India.

🇮🇳🇹🇭

Further strengthening historical ties with a close maritime neighbour. Welcome the gift of 15 oxygen concentrators from our ASEAN partner and friend Thailand. Also thank the Indian community in 🇹🇭 who have generously donated another 15 oxygen concentrators. pic.twitter.com/xQzwn85Hjy — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 1, 2021

Bahrain

A shipment of 40 MT of liquid oxygen departed from Bahrain onboard INS Talwar on May 01.

INS TALWAR departs Bahrain with shipment of 40 MT of liquid oxygen. India thanks its friend Bahrain for expression of solidarity and timely supply of much needed liquid oxygen to support our efforts in fighting the current wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

🇮🇳#IndiaBahrainFriendship🇧🇭 pic.twitter.com/qzVOUFtXqA — India in Bahrain (@IndiaInBahrain) May 1, 2021

Romania

Romanis is among the first European Union countries that have vowed to support India in its battle against the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The country sent a consignment containing 80 oxygen concentrators and 75 oxygen cylinders to India on April 30.

🇮🇳 🇷🇴

Taking forward our warm & friendly relations. Thank our EU partner Romania for their support with consignment containing 80 oxygen concentrators and 75 oxygen cylinders. @eoiromania pic.twitter.com/QLw2G3OWa2 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) April 30, 2021

Ireland

A shipment containing 700 units of oxygen concentrators and 365 ventilators arrived in India from Ireland on April 30.

🇮🇳 🇮🇪

International cooperation continues! Shipment containing 700 units of oxygen concentrators & 365 ventilators arrives from Ireland. Deeply value the support from our EU partner & friend 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/snpecSsHEA — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) April 29, 2021

Several other countries are expected to send shipments of Covid relief material over the next few weeks.