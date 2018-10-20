From the Margins

With Kathputli, Gupta hopes that it brings awareness to the pitiful conditions of the sewage cleaners, who are taking on the jobs that nobody wants to take and risking their lives while not being provided with safety gear and enough money. With Kathputli, Gupta hopes that it brings awareness to the pitiful conditions of the sewage cleaners, who are taking on the jobs that nobody wants to take and risking their lives while not being provided with safety gear and enough money.

It was the intriguing and disturbing system of caste that led documentary filmmaker Shruti Gupta to explore it in her recent film titled Kathputli. “Unfortunately, I didn’t need to search far and wide for inspiration,” says Gupta.

“Like countless Indians, I had my fair share of front row seats to real-life dramas in and outside my home, where people were treated badly because of their caste status. The likening of a living, breathing human being with that of a puppet that does not possess a life of its own and is thoroughly controlled by others really got me moving to do something,” explains Gupta, about the film which puts the subject of manual scavengers under the scanner.

Gupta has written, directed and edited the film, which has secured the second position in the Savitribai Phule Mullanpur Ludhiana Short Film Festival, organised by National award-winning director Rajeev Kumar.

With Kathputli, Gupta hopes that it brings awareness to the pitiful conditions of the sewage cleaners, who are taking on the jobs that nobody wants to take and risking their lives while not being provided with safety gear and enough money.

“Society as a whole takes advantage of the social vulnerability of these people and I hope we no longer treat them like we treat our waste — ‘out of sight, out of mind’ — because they are here and they are here to stay,” adds the 27-year-old filmmaker.

For the film, Gupta went out into the streets of Delhi alone, without a crew, with a single camera, which, she says, was the easy part. Getting people to talk and come forward and share their experiences on camera was a mammoth one, which Gupta says that she wasn’t prepared for.

“They just didn’t want to put it on record. Fear of losing their meagre livelihood was the main reason for not coming forward. I wholeheartedly salute those brave hearts who did come forward and spoke up,” says Gupta, a graduate from Delhi University, for whom the journey of filmmaking began with her love for photography.

A day before leaving home for her masters in 2015, she got a Nikon DSLR as a present and made a short film titled Pending, which dealt with the complex subject of marriage. “It received an overwhelming response and encouraged me to continue making films,”

says Gupta.

Talking about Kathputli, Gupta says that change is inevitable, but at the rate with which our society is moving, “we need thousands of small documentaries”.

“I sincerely hope that Kathputli succeeds in highlighting the futility of the caste system and how countless issues and problems in India have their roots stemming from it,” she says.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App