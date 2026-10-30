From Tata row to IDBI Bank sale: Rahul Gandhi vs Nirmala Sitharaman round 2

Days after they sparred over developments surrounding the Tata Group, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman traded barbs over IDBI Bank on Friday.

In a scathing attack on the Centre over its decision to sell the majority stake in IDBI Bank, Gandhi said that while Congress governments set up banks, the Narendra Modi-led dispensation was selling them. “I stand with the employees of IDBI Bank,” he said on X, expressing solidarity with the bank’s employees protesting against the Centre’s move.

Gandhi’s attack drew a sharp counter from the Union Finance Minister, who accused the Congress of using banks as personal entities and pressuring bank employees to extend loans at whim when it was in power.