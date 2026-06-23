From ‘suspicious’ online activity to ‘Jaish links’: Behind 30-year-old woman’s UAPA arrest in Jaipur

As per ATS officials, some “suspicious” online activity by the woman, identified as Babita, who is originally from Sawai Madhopur and lived on the outskirts of Jaipur, drew their attention.

Rajasthan’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Monday said it arrested a woman, aged around 30, from Jaipur for allegedly carrying out “anti-national” activities online and being in touch with persons associated with the designated terror outfit, Jaish-e-Mohammed.

As per ATS officials, some “suspicious” online activity by the woman, identified as Babita, who is originally from Sawai Madhopur and lived on the outskirts of Jaipur, drew their attention. When they looked deeper, she was allegedly found to be carrying out “anti-national” activities online.

ATS SP Manish Tripathi said, “Investigation revealed that she was in touch with certain foreign nationals who work towards hurting India’s sovereignty. Additionally, they were seeking to gain information through her to spread terrorism in India. She was in touch with them and wanted to visit them as well, possibly in Pakistan and in the Middle East.”