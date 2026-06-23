From ‘suspicious’ online activity to ‘Jaish links’: Behind 30-year-old woman’s UAPA arrest in Jaipur

2 min readJaipurJun 23, 2026 07:10 AM IST
Rajasthan’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Monday said it arrested a woman, aged around 30, from Jaipur for allegedly carrying out “anti-national” activities online and being in touch with persons associated with the designated terror outfit, Jaish-e-Mohammed.
As per ATS officials, some “suspicious” online activity by the woman, identified as Babita, who is originally from Sawai Madhopur and lived on the outskirts of Jaipur, drew their attention. When they looked deeper, she was allegedly found to be carrying out “anti-national” activities online.
ATS SP Manish Tripathi said, “Investigation revealed that she was in touch with certain foreign nationals who work towards hurting India’s sovereignty. Additionally, they were seeking to gain information through her to spread terrorism in India. She was in touch with them and wanted to visit them as well, possibly in Pakistan and in the Middle East.”
An FIR was lodged on June 20 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
The SP said police are still investigating the accounts she was interacting with. “But it is correct that these persons are associated with Pakistan and with Jaish-e-Mohammed,” the officer said. Police are also looking into whether the woman was trapped by those behind these accounts and whether they were pushing her towards religious conversion, he said.
Family didn’t know: police
“The investigation is at a primary stage… The people behind her indeed wanted her to convert and use information obtained from her to carry out various activities in the country,” he said.
While Babita had been in touch with these persons for the last six to seven months, officials said that her family members had no knowledge of her activities. They said that she had been married, but is currently separated.
Story continues below this ad
They said they would question Babita about the information she shared, her plans, target, etc, and that they would do a detailed analysis of her digital trail as she had also allegedly deleted some data. She has been remanded to police custody for seven days.