From Srinagar’s Jama Masjid, some praise for Pope Leo

Noting the stand taken by Pope Leo, Mirwaiz said his words were commendable and appealed to global religious leaders of all communities to put their weight behind it, calling for "global peace and justice for all humanity."

Highlighting that it is the responsibility of religious leaders across all communities to condemn wars and aggression, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday commended Pope Leo for his advocacy for peace and dialogue.

Addressing the Friday congregation at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid, Mirwaiz said: “I believe it’s the responsibility of religious and spiritual figures and leaders of all communities, from all over the globe, to speak up in unison for the sake of humanity and condemn wars and aggression, advocating instead for peace, dialogue and humanity as means of resolution.”

Noting the stand taken by Pope Leo, Mirwaiz said his words were commendable and appealed to global religious leaders of all communities to put their weight behind it, calling for “global peace and justice for all humanity.”