From Srinagar’s Jama Masjid, some praise for Pope Leo

Noting the stand taken by Pope Leo, Mirwaiz said his words were commendable and appealed to global religious leaders of all communities to put their weight behind it, calling for "global peace and justice for all humanity."
Highlighting that it is the responsibility of religious leaders across all communities to condemn wars and aggression, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday commended Pope Leo for his advocacy for peace and dialogue.
Addressing the Friday congregation at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid, Mirwaiz said: “I believe it’s the responsibility of religious and spiritual figures and leaders of all communities, from all over the globe, to speak up in unison for the sake of humanity and condemn wars and aggression, advocating instead for peace, dialogue and humanity as means of resolution.”
Noting the stand taken by Pope Leo, Mirwaiz said his words were commendable and appealed to global religious leaders of all communities to put their weight behind it, calling for “global peace and justice for all humanity.”
On April 8, through his social media handles, Pope Leo had posted: “In the wake of these hours of great tension for the Middle East and the entire world, I welcome with satisfaction — and as a sign of living hope — the announcement of an immediate two-week truce. Only by returning to negotiations can the war come to an end.”
He had also earlier stated that “God does not bless any conflict. Anyone who is a disciple of Christ, the Prince of Peace, is never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs. Military action will not create space for freedom or times of peace, which comes only from the patient promotion of coexistence and dialogue among peoples.”
In his sermon, Mirwaiz added: “If the long-term occupation of Palestinians and the resultant injustice is resolved on principles of natural justice and international law — which I believe are the underlying cause of this crisis — it will disappear and viable peace will prevail in the region.”
The annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca is set to begin on Saturday. Alluding to this, Mirwaiz said: “This year, their journey comes at a time when the world, especially the Middle East, is going through deep turmoil. Across the Middle East, especially in Iran, Lebanon and Palestine, we are witnessing immense suffering, bloodshed, and uncertainty. Innocent lives continue to be lost, people are living in constant fear and populations are being forced to leave their homes.”
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He also underscored that “aggression by Israel, supported by the US despite ceasefire commitments, continues,” and said that in such times the Hajj pilgrimage becomes not just an act of individual worship but an occasion to “collectively pray for peace and justice to prevail in the world.”
He also said that diplomatic efforts being made by Pakistan, supported by Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt — all actively engaged in trying to de-escalate tensions — were commendable. “We pray that these efforts bear fruit, as the whole world is looking up to it to bring peace and stability.”
Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies.
Expertise
Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics.
Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers:
Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state.
Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights.
Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More