From Siachen to Sudan, woman Army officers prove no mission is impossible

When Captain Shiva Chouhan was deployed at the Siachen glacier in the peak winters of January, the anxiety of the unknown and responsibilities that she would need to shoulder over the next few months were her immediate thoughts.

But two months later, the officer from the Corps of Engineers says her only challenge at the icy glacier is not any different from what any of her male counterparts would face—the freezing, unpredictable weather at the glacier. “Coming to the glacier was the most memorable experience. It is challenging, but I am trained for it,” she told The Indian Express over a phone call from the glacier.

Captain Shiva Chauhan at Kumar Post on the Siachen Glacier. @firefurycorps_IA Captain Shiva Chauhan at Kumar Post on the Siachen Glacier. @firefurycorps_IA

Captain Chouhan is the first woman officer in the Army to be deployed at the glacier. She underwent training at the Siachen base camp to get acclimatised before getting deployed here.

Her usual day begins around 9.30 am once the sun is out and weather conditions dictate when she should wrap up her day. Temperatures are usually beyond minus 30-degree Celsius here and the days are slightly “warmer” at zero degree Celsius.

Like Captain Chouhan, Major Bhavna Syal is serving in a super high-altitude area of eastern Ladakh, where temperature during the nights can go down to minus 10 degree Celsius.

A third-generation Army officer from the Corps of Signals, Major Syal, in 13 years of her Army career has been posted in J&K and also served in the UN mission in Lebanon for 19 months. She also led a contingent on the 70th Republic Day parade at Rajpath (now Kartvyapath).

Major Abhilasha Barak, who flies the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Mk III close to the Line of Control (LoC) says every single day is a new challenge, but a satisfying experience too. “We fly to the frontline every single day to help the ground troops with inserting of troops for major operations or for casualty evacuation. Flying close to hostile areas is a challenge,” she said.

Captain Chouhan will be leading the team of Sappers entrusted with the task of carrying out various combat engineering assignments. (Fire and Fury Corps/ Twitter) Captain Chouhan will be leading the team of Sappers entrusted with the task of carrying out various combat engineering assignments. (Fire and Fury Corps/ Twitter)

Lt Col Priyadarshini, who holds a sensitive appointment in the Northeast, is one of the four women officers who have been recently selected to undergo the Defence Services Staff College course at Wellington, Tamil Nadu, despite losing her father three days before the exam. In her tenure, she had undertaken multiple challenging operations. Close to her heart is one that helped the Army nab two members of a Northeast-based insurgent group from a Tamil Nadu hinterland.

A unique set of challenges comes in for officers operating in conflict zones outside the country, such as in UN Missions.

Major Shailli Gehlawat, from the Army Medical Corps, is responsible for management of all medical facilities in the conflict-torn Abyei (Sudan) for the last seven months. “This is a conflict area, where the security situation changes with the blink of an eye. The weather and terrains are difficult too,” she said.

“Yet, it is a wonderful experience, which not only has changed my perceptions, but has been a huge learning experience. Unannounced spurts of violence, including firing and throwing of grenades remain the biggest challenge,” she said, adding, “It is a gratifying experience to do our best and help the local population.”

The violence sometimes accelerates suddenly and this can lead to mass casualties in one go. Major Gehlawat recalled such a challenging incident in November last year when the hospital received 13 casualties one night.

The entire night, the people who were brought in batches were operated on and saved. “It is a gratifying experience to do our best and be able to help the local population,” she said.