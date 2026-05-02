From Ranchi school where Dhoni studied, 7-year-old swimming prodigy makes history

Seven-year-old Ishank Singh from Jharkhand has become the youngest swimmer to cross the Palk Strait, completing a 29-km open sea swim from Sri Lanka to India in 9 hours and 50 minutes on April 30, an event recognised by the Universal Records Forum (URF), which said he was the ‘Youngest and Fastest Palk Strait Swimmer’.

The crossing from Sri Lanka’s Talaimannar towards Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu is considered one of the toughest open-water swims due to strong currents and unpredictable sea conditions.

For his mother, Manisha Sinha, the journey began years earlier, when Ishank was barely three. “He had a craze for swimming since childhood. Even before he understood things, he would insist on going to the pool,” she said.

Ishank recently secured third place at an all-India open-water event at the Gateway of India in February and first place in the under-8 category at a swimathon in Kochi earlier in April. Ishank recently secured third place at an all-India open-water event at the Gateway of India in February and first place in the under-8 category at a swimathon in Kochi earlier in April.

Ishank trained in Ranchi, practising relentlessly at the Dhurwa Dam for the past six months, often swimming 10 to 15 km daily for up to five hours, his mother said. “Even during peak winter, when water temperatures dropped to around 13–14°C, he continued practising. Other children wouldn’t even step in, but he kept going,” she added.

In March, the family moved temporarily to Rameswaram, where Ishank underwent 10 days of sea training to adapt to oceanic conditions such as currents, waves, and marine unpredictability.

Early morning start

The family reached Sri Lanka by boat on April 29 and stayed overnight before the swim. The start, initially scheduled for 2 am, had to be delayed. “The weather was very harsh; there was rain, high waves, and strong opposing currents. We finally started at 4 am, but the current was pushing him back towards Sri Lanka,” Manisha said, adding, “If not for the opposing current, he could have finished in 8 to 8.5 hours.”

Asked about the mental challenge of such an extreme feat at the age of just seven, Manisha said the drive came from Ishank himself. “We didn’t have to prepare him mentally. We only provided the environment. The passion was his,” she said.

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She added that his experience at Dhurwa Dam in Ranchi, where he regularly dealt with waves, currents, and even skin rashes, helped build resilience. “He has already faced issues like rashes, irritation during long practice sessions and even aquatic creatures like snakes. So, he was used to such discomfort.”

Back in Ranchi, Ishank’s school described the feat as unprecedented, with the principal saying the institution was overwhelmed by what the class 3 student has achieved at such a young age. Back in Ranchi, Ishank’s school described the feat as unprecedented, with the principal saying the institution was overwhelmed by what the class 3 student has achieved at such a young age.

His father, Sunil Kumar Singh, runs an electrical contracting business and has been closely involved throughout the journey, giving logistical support and helping with training decisions. He credited his wife with helping their son achieve the feat.

He also said the Sri Lankan Navy and the Indian Coast Guard helped ensure Ishank’s safety. “During the swim, the child was escorted by the Sri Lankan Navy for around 15 km and later, by the Indian Coast Guard, ensuring safety… Ishank was also facilitated by the Indian Coast Guard with their cap,” said Singh.

Training

For coaches Aman Kumar Jaiswal (28) and Bajrang Kumar (30), training anyone, let alone a seven-year-old, for the gruelling swim would be a challenge. “We never professionally trained anyone at this level. We train beginners, mostly. So, this was a huge responsibility for us as well,” said Jaiswal.

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“When I first assessed him, I saw his endurance was very strong. He could continue for long distances. Despite the family being vegetarian, Ishank’s mother changed his diet to a non-vegetarian one. This helped him get the required protein and nutrition,” the coach said.

Training for the Palk Strait involved months of structured preparation in pools and open water. “For 3–4 months, we focused on long-distance swimming. He never showed fear, and whatever task was given, he completed it,” Jaiswal said.

Ishank, however, is not yet old enough to compete in most national-level events. “In swimming federations, children under 11 cannot even apply for certain competitions,” his mother, Manisha, said. “So, for now, we are focusing on open water challenges.”

He also pointed out that the boy often trained in the Dhurwa Dam with special permission. “There is limited infrastructure here, but despite that, he trained and achieved this,” Jha said. He also pointed out that the boy often trained in the Dhurwa Dam with special permission. “There is limited infrastructure here, but despite that, he trained and achieved this,” Jha said.

“If possible, we will aim for international channels like the English Channel in the future,” she said.

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Open sea crossings like the Palk Strait are typically attempted by seasoned adult swimmers. According to Ishank’s family and everyone around him, his attempt at seven stands out not just for distance but for the physical and psychological endurance required.

Ishank recently secured third place at an all-India open-water event at the Gateway of India in February and first place in the under-8 category at a swimathon in Kochi earlier in April.

Proud school

Back in Ranchi, Ishank’s school described the feat as unprecedented, with the principal saying the institution was overwhelmed by what the class 3 student has achieved at such a young age.

B N Jha, the principal of Jawahar Vidya Mandir, Shyamali, where Ishank studies, recalled that former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was also an alumnus of the school. He said Ishank is now the latest student to bring national-level recognition to the school.

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He also pointed out that the boy often trained in the Dhurwa Dam with special permission. “There is limited infrastructure here, but despite that, he trained and achieved this,” Jha said.