‘From one room to big party office, we expanded due to Jaitley Sahib’s efforts’

Much before deciding to contest the Lok Sabha election from Amritsar, BJP leader Arun Jaitley, who passed away Saturday, worked to strengthen BJP in the state, especially Amritsar, said former Amritsar mayor Bakshi Ram Arora. Arora spoke to Jaitley over the phone a day before he was admitted to the AIIMS. Arora was president of Amritsar unit of the BJP in 2007 when Jaitley became in-charge of party affairs in Punjab.

“Jaitley was appointed in-charge of Punjab affairs in 2007 for four years. I was president of Amritsar district unit. So I developed good relations with him. At that time we had only one-room BJP office in Amritsar. He was surprised to see one-room office of the party. He asked me why we don’t expand it. I told him we couldn’t because of a lack of finances. He promised to arrange funds and soon we started work on expanding the office. Now we have a big office in the city and it is only due to Jaitley Sahib’s efforts. We had started construction in 2008 and it was ready in 2011,” the former mayor said.

Arora said, “He had a special love for the city because he had relatives here and had many old memories. He was fluent in Punjabi and it helped him in connecting with party workers. He owned a house in Amritsar after he decided to contest from the city. I had selected that house for him.”

The former mayor said, “My relationship with Jaitley was political as well as personal. He talked to me a day before he was admitted to hospital this last time. I told him that we all are sad and prayed for his recovery. He told me I will soon recover with blessings of you all and will be active in politics.”

Arora said when he was not keeping well recently, Jaitley asked him to come to Delhi. “He made arrangements for my treatment at AIIMS. I got treatment there and recovered. He kept checking on my health even after I was discharged. I never knew that he would be admitted to the same AIIMS to never come back.”

The former mayor said, “Every time I visited Delhi, he would call me to meet. He was such a caring person.” “Jaitley had kept a very close eye on Punjab and no decision about Punjab was taken without taking him into confidence. It was on his recommendation that Shwait Malik became a Rajya Sabha member. Later, he became president of the state unit,” Arora said.

Talking about the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, he said, “Jaitley contested Amritsar election with a lot of energy… He had sensed the outcome of the election. But even then he fought. Though he lost, this election allowed him to rediscover his old relationship with the city and its people.”

‘He would often come to Amritsar, never forgot his link with city’

BJP LEADER Arun Jaitley, who passed away on Saturday, had a personal link with Amritsar.

His mother Rattan Prabha’s parental house was here and his wife Sangeeta Jaitley too was born here.

PNB School, Amritsar, principal Rajeev Kumaria is Jaitley’s cousin. “My mother and Jaitley’s mother were real sisters. Jaitley’s father Maharaja Krishan was a lawyer in Tees Hazari court and had settled in Delhi. Jaitley was born in Delhi but he would often come to Amritsar with his mother during vacations and we would go to Delhi to their place. His mother would stay in Amritsar for months. He was an intelligent child and became a famous lawyer and then went on to becoming finance minister. Despite being so successful in Delhi, he would never forget his link with Amritsar. It was also the reason why he decided to contest the 2014 Lok Sabha election from the city.”

Kumaria said, “Jaitley was a very social person. We would often visit him in Delhi. He would often come to our family functions. We would talk to him in Punjabi.”

“Jaitley had come to mourn the death of my mother in 1998. He had also come to attend the wedding of my niece. His son Rohan Jaitley too used to visit us,” said Kumaria. “Jaitley’s mother Rattan Prabha was born in Khu Suniara locality of Amritsar. I have six sisters and she attended the weddings of all my sisters. Two sisters of Jaitley were born in Amritsar. Jaitley’s birthplace was Delhi. Jaitley’s wife was born in Namak Mandi. Girdhari Lal Dogra, six-time minister in J&K government, was father of Jaitley’s wife. Paternal uncle of Sangeeta Jaitley lived in Amritsar for a long time. Maternal uncle of both of us, Brij Mohan Trikha, migrated to Bombay. Second maternal uncle Madan Lala Trikha died and his daughter-in-law still lives here.”

“My father was an educationist and ran a chain of schools. He used to arrange a trip of schoolchildren to Delhi. Jaitley Sahib would arrange everything for the stay of children in Delhi. He was very supportive. He was not a person who would not get involved in little things. Jaitley would often give lectures to the children,” said Kumaria.

Recalling Jaitley’s election campaign in 2014, his cousin said, “I was closely associated with him during his election campaign as he contested from Amritsar. I had visited him before the last general elections. He had undergone kidney transplant at that time. He had told me that he would soon recover. His wife is very caring.”

“His death is a big loss for our family,” Kumaria said.