Friday, Nov 04, 2022

From missing case to mysterious death: How body of Karnataka MLA’s nephew was found

Local villagers who found a small portion of a vehicle that had fallen into a canal reported the matter to police, who recovered Chandrashekar's body from it.

M P Renukacharya’s nephew dead, bjp mla nephew dead, karnataka bjp mla nephew missing dead, indian expressA search operation followed and police discovered a Hyundai Creta bearing the registration number KA17 MA2534. The car is registered in the name of Chandrashekar’s father Ramesh M P.

The mystery surrounding the disappearance and death of Chandrashekar, nephew of Karnataka BJP MLA M P Renukacharya, remained unsolved even after his body was recovered Thursday from inside a car that had fallen into a canal.

Since Chandrashekar (24), considered as Renukacharya’s political heir in close circles, went missing after setting out to visit spiritual leader Vinay Guruji on October 30, the Honnali MLA had gone from releasing a video appeal for his nephew’s return to suggesting that he might have been kidnapped.

“I have some political rivals who cannot do anything to me. They might have used Chandrashekar to take revenge,” Renukacharya said on Thursday morning and appealed to police to trace his nephew.

According to sources, his family members had in the past tried to wean Chandrashekar away from spirituality as he spent most of his time travelling with Guruji.

A follower of the Isha Foundation, Chandrashekar had left for Gouri Gadde in Chikkamagaluru along with his friend Kiran but the only latter came back, leaving many questions unanswered. That Chandrashekar’s body was found in the backseat of the car has also raised suspicions.

BJP MLA M P Renukacharya (Left) and his nephew Chandrasekhar (Right) (Twitter/@MPRBJP)

Police detained Kiran for questioning but they said he was clueless about Chandrashekar’s whereabouts. According to a police officer, Chandrashekar had dropped Kiran at his home and left on October 30.

Chandrashekar’s phone was active around 11.45pm on October 30, according to a police source.

Police in Chitradurga, Chikkamagaluru, Davangere and Shivamogga districts received information that spare parts of a car had been found on a bridge near a canal in Kadadakatte, 5-6km from Honnali, and that a portion of the bridge had been damaged.

A search operation followed and police discovered a Hyundai Creta bearing the registration number KA17 MA2534. The car is registered in the name of Chandrashekar’s father Ramesh M P.

Davangere SP Rishyanth C B said forensic science laboratory officials had collected evidence and that the investigation was underway.

Asked how the vehicle was identified, Rishyanth said that a small portion of it was visible to local villagers, who reported it to police. “Upon a search, we found that it was the same car that Chandrashekar was using. His body was found in it,” he said.

Police inspector Devaraj, who was recently transferred to Udupi, was brought back on Wednesday to investigate the case as he had the experience of working in Honnali for the past 2-3 years.

Chandrashekar was very active in local politics. “The local events that he attended on behalf of Renukacharya had earned him a good name. As he did not show any arrogance, people liked him. His personal life was not known to many,” said a local activist requesting anonymity.

His father Ramesh is a class 1 contractor.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-11-2022 at 05:21:20 am
