From maritime to digital: India, Seychelles give ties a shot in arm

While stressing that defence and maritime cooperation are important pillars in the relationship between India and Seychelles, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that in the coming days, the two countries would also cooperate in renewable energy and climate solutions. He was addressing a joint press meet in New Delhi along with visiting Seychelles President Patrick Herminie.

“In the areas of marine research, capacity-building and data-sharing, India will share its expertise with Seychelles. Defence cooperation and maritime security are important pillars of our cooperation,” Modi said. He also welcomed Seychelles as a full member of the Colombo Security Conclave, a regional maritime security grouping formed in 2011 by India, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives – now expanded to include Mauritius and Bangladesh as well.

“This will strengthen our efforts for peace and stability in the Indian Ocean and deepen our ties. Together we will shape not just bilateral cooperation, but a shared future for the Indian Ocean,” said the Prime Minister.

After extensive discussions between the two leaders on Monday morning, India and Seychelles adopted a Joint Vision for Sustainability, Economic Growth and Security through Enhanced Linkages (SESEL) and signed a series of key agreements covering health, maritime cooperation, digital transformation, capacity-building and cultural exchange.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), PM Modi and President Herminie reaffirmed that as close maritime neighbours they share a special partnership rooted in history, kinship and shared democratic values. Modi also congratulated Herminie on his victory in the October 2025 elections. The President’s visit comes around 100 days after his inauguration in the island nation and coincides with the 50th anniversary of Seychelles’ independence and 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Explained Deepening ties India and Seychelles have an elaborate architecture of defence and security cooperation that has deepened over the years against the backdrop of the growing menace of piracy and other economic offences in the strategic Indian Ocean region. The fact that President Herminie came to India within the first 100 days of his swearing-in spells out the importance the island nation accords to India.

As part of the visit, seven MoUs were signed, including on pharmacopoeial cooperation in the health sector; technical and scientific collaboration between meteorological authorities; a cultural exchange programme for 2026-2030; cooperation on digital transformation; ocean observation, maritime scientific research and data sharing; capacity-building training programmes for Seychelles civil servants and procurement of food items.

Modi also announced a Special Economic Package of $175 million for Seychelles, comprising $125 million in a rupee-denominated Line of Credit and the rest as grant assistance, the MEA said. The package will support Seychelles’ developmental needs in public housing, mobility, infrastructure, capacity-building and maritime security.

During their meeting, both leaders underscored that India-Seychelles ties are people-centric and play an important role in ensuring peace, security and stability in the Western Indian Ocean Region.

Modi also reiterated that Seychelles is a key pillar of India’s Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), while Herminie invited the PM to be the Guest of Honour for the 50th anniversary of Seychelles’ Independence. He made the announcement during the joint press meet with Modi on Monday.

“Our collaboration in maritime surveillance, security and defence capacity development continues to play a vital role in countering international crime, piracy and maritime threats, and safeguarding critical sea lanes,” said the visiting President, adding: “Tourism remains a cornerstone of Seychelles’ economy, and India represents a growing market supported by improved air connectivity.”