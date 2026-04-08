From Maoist corridor to ‘tourist hub’?: Inside Chhattisgarh’s plan to develop Bastar region

The meeting between CM Sai and PM Modi comes a week after the March 31 deadline set by the Centre to eradicate Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) from India, with Bastar being its epicentre.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and presented a blueprint for driving holistic growth in the state with a strong emphasis on turning the Bastar region, which had for decades been a Maoist stronghold, into a new tourist hub.

As part of the plan, the government will provide 75% financial assistance to tourists under the Mukhyamantri Jan Tourism Promotion Scheme, developed jointly by the state Tourism Department and IRCTC. Under this initiative, special tour packages will be offered, connecting the capital Raipur with Bastar, over 300 km away.

The plan includes investing in modern tourism infrastructure to enhance the visitor experience. Key projects include the development of a glass bridge and a canopy walk through dense forests, and offering unique adventure experiences in Dudhmaras village in the Kanger Valley National Park in Bastar.