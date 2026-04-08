From Maoist corridor to ‘tourist hub’?: Inside Chhattisgarh’s plan to develop Bastar region

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and presented a blueprint for driving holistic growth in the state with a strong emphasis on turning the Bastar region, which had for decades been a Maoist stronghold, into a new tourist hub.
As part of the plan, the government will provide 75% financial assistance to tourists under the Mukhyamantri Jan Tourism Promotion Scheme, developed jointly by the state Tourism Department and IRCTC. Under this initiative, special tour packages will be offered, connecting the capital Raipur with Bastar, over 300 km away.
The plan includes investing in modern tourism infrastructure to enhance the visitor experience. Key projects include the development of a glass bridge and a canopy walk through dense forests, and offering unique adventure experiences in Dudhmaras village in the Kanger Valley National Park in Bastar.
The strengthening of connectivity, through the expansion of Jagdalpur Airport and the construction of 228 new roads and 267 bridges, is part of the blueprint to ensure easier access to remote tourist destinations in Bastar.
With an annual budget of Rs 100 crore, the state’s tourism mission is developing theme-based tourism corridors in Bastar. These corridors aim to integrate nature, culture, and spirituality, connecting iconic sites such as the revered Maa Danteshwari Temple.
As part of this strategy, the state government has launched a special tourism skill development initiative, under which 45 youths have been trained in tourism management.
To further boost tourism, the state has introduced several measures under its new industrial policy, including incentives for tourism-related investments. A dedicated home-stay policy has also been rolled out to encourage local participation and provide visitors with authentic cultural experiences, especially in the Bastar and Surguja regions.
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A government official said, “The famous Chitrakote waterfall, often referred to as the ‘Niagara of India’, is also being upgraded with world-class tourist facilities. Security camps and essential services are being expanded to ensure that tourists can safely explore interior destinations such as Kanger Valley National Park and Tirathgarh Waterfalls.”
Apart from tourism, there is also a plan to upgrade 45 existing porta cabin schools with permanent buildings to provide a more stable learning environment.
The plan mentions two major projects on the Indravati River at Deurgaon and Matnar in Bastar division at a cost of Rs 2,024 crore, which will provide irrigation to 31,840 hectares. The strengthening of healthcare infrastructure in Bastar through the expansion of Primary Health Centres and the construction of transit hostels for doctors, ensuring better accessibility and continuity of medical services in remote areas, is also part of the plan.
Several key projects in Bastar are proposed for foundation laying and inauguration during the Prime Minister’s anticipated visit to the region during the monsoon season. These include the Raoghat–Jagdalpur railway line, the expansion of Jagdalpur Airport, a Super Speciality Hospital, a Medical College in Dantewada, and the development of ‘Education Cities’ in Jagargunda and Orchha.
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The meeting between CM Sai and PM Modi comes a week after the March 31 deadline set by the Centre to eradicate Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) from India, with Bastar being its epicentre. Over the last two years, security forces in Chhattisgarh intensified anti-Maoist operations, leading to the deaths and surrender of Maoist leaders and cadre.
For several years, the Maoists had opposed construction activities in Bastar, affecting the delivery of services such as electricity, health facilities, and education. Several areas in the Bastar region, which had so far been inaccessible to those from outside, are now gradually opening up.
Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India.
Expertise and Experience
Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of:
Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages.
Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states.
Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering:
Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements.
Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law.
Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in:
Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel.
Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India.
Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More