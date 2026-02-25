From Maoist bastion to ‘modern education city’: What Chhattisgarh Budget has in store for Bastar region

Abujhmad and Jagargunda in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, which were known as hotbeds of Naxalism for over four decades, will now be turned into “modern education cities” and Rs 100 crore has been allocated towards this, as per the state’s 2026-2027 Budget.
The allocation is part of the Budget presented by Chhattisgarh Finance Minister O P Choudhary in Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday. The Rs 1.72 lakh crore Budget is the third presented by Choudhary. Last year’s Budget was of Rs 1.65 crore.
The capital expenditure this time is Rs 26,500 crore, marginally up from Rs 26,341 crore last year. The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) increased by 12.4% from Rs 6,31,920 crore to Rs 7,09,553 crore.
“The fiscal deficit as a percentage of GSDP this year is 2.87%, which is less than 2.91% last year, with 3% being the normal limit,” said a finance department official.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai later elaborated on the “Five Chief Minister Missions” for which Rs 100 crore each has been allocated.
Sai said, “These are CM’s AI Mission, Sports Excellence Mission, Tourism Development Mission, Infrastructure Mission, Startup & NIPUN (New Age Industrial Preparedness for Upskilling New Generation Youth) Mission.”
Choudhary said, “With this mission, youths will create jobs, not only seek them. The idea behind the mission is focused and fast implementation in identified sectors. For the next five years, each mission will receive a minimum of Rs 100 crore every year.”
This year’s Budget had a special focus on development activities in the Bastar region, once known as a Maoist bastion. Two modern education cities will be developed in Abujhmad and Jagargunda — both areas in the Bastar region that were major strongholds of the Maoists.
“The proposed education cities will have an integrated system ranging from primary schools to higher secondary schools, sports facilities and roads. In addition, pre-matric and post-matric hostels will be constructed so that children from remote villages can study in a safe and supportive environment. This is expected to particularly benefit tribal students and those from weaker sections. The education cities will also include IT and skill development training programmes aimed at providing employment-oriented education to local youth. This is expected to open new avenues for jobs and self-employment, while also accelerating economic activities in the region,” said a government official.
In the irrigation sector, a major project has been announced to construct Matnar and Deurgaon barrages on the Indravati River at an estimated cost of Rs 2,024 crore. This initiative is expected to provide irrigation facilities to an additional 32,000 hectares in the Bastar region, significantly boosting agricultural productivity and supporting farmers’ livelihoods.
Additionally, 1,500 new positions have been created for Bastar Fighters, a unit of the state police.
With the aim of promoting girls’ education, preventing child marriage and supporting higher studies and skill development, the government will launch the Rani Durgavati Scheme, where the government will pay Rs 1.50 lakh to every girl from the state once they attain 18 years of age (subject to guidelines).
The Budget will also provide for the establishment of a Transgender Welfare Board and a residential school for children who are visual and hearing impaired.
Other important allocations
Rs 720 crore for communities categorised as Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG).
Rs 4,000 crore under the Viksit Bharat G RAM G Yojana (formerly MNREGA) to ensure 125 days of guaranteed employment annually in rural areas.
Rs 10,000 crore under the Krishak Unnati Yojana to promote modern agricultural technology, better inputs, productivity enhancement and crop diversification.
Rs 250 crore to set up 23 new industrial parks to boost investment and employment generation.
Rs 930 crore for forest conservation, along with the recruitment to 1,000 new posts.
