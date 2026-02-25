From Maoist bastion to ‘modern education city’: What Chhattisgarh Budget has in store for Bastar region

The allocation is part of the Budget presented by Chhattisgarh Finance Minister O P Choudhary in Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday.

Abujhmad and Jagargunda in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, which were known as hotbeds of Naxalism for over four decades, will now be turned into “modern education cities” and Rs 100 crore has been allocated towards this, as per the state’s 2026-2027 Budget.

The allocation is part of the Budget presented by Chhattisgarh Finance Minister O P Choudhary in Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday. The Rs 1.72 lakh crore Budget is the third presented by Choudhary. Last year’s Budget was of Rs 1.65 crore.

The capital expenditure this time is Rs 26,500 crore, marginally up from Rs 26,341 crore last year. The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) increased by 12.4% from Rs 6,31,920 crore to Rs 7,09,553 crore.