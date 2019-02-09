‘From mafia under SP-BSP, east UP got development from BJP,’ says Amit Shah in Purvanchal

Purvanchal, or eastern Uttar Pradesh, was deprived of development since the time of Jawaharlal Nehru, and was under either “mafia” or “machchhar (literally mosquitoes, or squalid) rule under SP and BSP governments, and has received development only under the BJP governments of Narendra Modi at the Centre and Yogi Adityanath in the state, BJP president Amit Shah said on Friday.

Shah, in Maharajganj and Jaunpur districts of the region to address BJP booth workers, also said that successive governments under the SP and the BSP made Purvanchal a “corridor of terrorism”, while the BJP gave the “eastern highway and (a) defence corridor”.

Coining the abbreviation NIZAM to denote five leaders of the three main opposition parties in the state — Nassimuddin Siddiqui (formerly BSP, now with Congress), Imran Masood (Congress), Afzal Ansari (ex-SP), Azam Khan (SP), and Mukhtar Ansari (formerly with SP and BSP) — Shah said, “…The BJP has thrown out these NIZAMs of UP.”

Reassuring party workers about the BJP’s commitment to construct a Ram temple, Shah asked them not to be worried with the SP-BSP alliance in the state. “Nehru ke zamane se jo Purvanchal ka vikas nahi hota tha, Purvanchal Vikas Board yeh BJP ki sarkar ne kiya (Purvanchal has been backward since Nehru’s time, but BJP constituted the Purvanchal development board).”

He listed projects such as setting up of an AIIMS and a fertiliser plant in Gorakhpur, and laying of the foundation stone of Purvanchal Expressway in Azamgarh, among others, as development work initiated by the BJP for the region.

Targeting the Congress for ostensibly promising to scrap the triple talaq law if voted to power, Shah said the party Congress will neither return to power at the Centre nor will the ban on instant triple talaq go. Shah’s attack on the Congress in the region assumes significance since Nehru contested elections from Phulpur constituency, abutting Allahabad in eastern UP, while Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is set to take charge of the party’s affairs in east UP soon.