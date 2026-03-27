From KBC to arrest: Woman who sat opposite Amitabh Bachchan in 2019 now in jail

A former government official who once captured national attention on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is now at the centre of a corruption case in Madhya Pradesh, with investigators alleging a multi-crore fraud in flood relief funds. Amita Singh Tomar, who won Rs 50 lakh on the show in 2019, was arrested from her Gwalior residence on March 26 and subsequently sent to a women’s jail in Shivpuri.

Tomar, who served as tehsildar in Vijaypur of Sheopur district, is accused of being part of a Rs 2-2.5 crore scam linked to the disbursal of compensation after the devastating 2021 floods. According to the investigation, authorities had identified 794 affected residents in Baroda tehsil as eligible beneficiaries. However, an audit later revealed that funds were allegedly diverted into at least 127 allegedly fake or unrelated bank accounts instead of reaching those impacted. Police claim that the diversion was not incidental but part of a wider pattern involving the manipulation of official records and beneficiary lists.