From KBC to arrest: Woman who sat opposite Amitabh Bachchan in 2019 now in jail
Amita Singh Tomar, who won Rs 50 lakh on the show in 2019, was arrested from her Gwalior residence on March 26 and sent to a women’s jail in Shivpuri, with investigators alleging a multi-crore fraud in flood relief funds.
A former government official who once captured national attention on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is now at the centre of a corruption case in Madhya Pradesh, with investigators alleging a multi-crore fraud in flood relief funds. Amita Singh Tomar, who won Rs 50 lakh on the show in 2019, was arrested from her Gwalior residence on March 26 and subsequently sent to a women’s jail in Shivpuri.
Tomar, who served as tehsildar in Vijaypur of Sheopur district, is accused of being part of a Rs 2-2.5 crore scam linked to the disbursal of compensation after the devastating 2021 floods. According to the investigation, authorities had identified 794 affected residents in Baroda tehsil as eligible beneficiaries. However, an audit later revealed that funds were allegedly diverted into at least 127 allegedly fake or unrelated bank accounts instead of reaching those impacted. Police claim that the diversion was not incidental but part of a wider pattern involving the manipulation of official records and beneficiary lists.
The case widened as investigators named over 100 individuals, including more than two dozen patwaris, with allegations of collusion across levels of the revenue administration. Crucially, investigators have pointed to financial transactions allegedly linked to accounts of Tomar’s family members. Based on these findings, Baroda police registered offences under cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, citing misuse of official position in the distribution of state aid.
Sheopur Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Aggarwal confirmed the arrest and said, “The tehsildar was made the accused in this case and was arrested and produced before the local court. The investigation in the case is underway.”
Tomar’s anticipatory bail plea was rejected first by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, effectively clearing the way for her arrest. Administrative action followed swiftly, with Sheopur Collector Arpit Verma removing her from her post just a day before police moved in.
Court documents note that the prosecution alleges Tomar was instrumental in approving documentation that enabled the diversion of funds meant for flood victims. At the same time, her defence argued that she had been falsely implicated and that her role was largely procedural. Her legal team maintained that beneficiary lists and bank details were prepared by patwaris and verified by revenue inspectors and naib tehsildars, after which the files were placed before her for signature and forwarding.
The defence further submitted that Tomar neither handled financial transactions nor received any direct monetary benefit, and that her name did not initially appear in the FIR. It also pointed out that several co-accused, including patwaris allegedly involved in preparing records, had already been granted bail.
Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy.
Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free.
Expertise and Reporting Beats
Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors:
National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres.
Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA).
Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking.
Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers.
Professional Background
Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017.
Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh.
Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs.
Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife.
Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance.
Digital & Professional Presence
Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express
Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More