From Kashmir to Lambasingi: Andhra Pradesh set for large-scale saffron cultivation

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced plans to attract entrepreneurs, agriculture firms, and private companies to participate under a public-private-partnership (PPP) model to take up large-scale saffron cultivation at Lambasingi in the Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

Lambasingi, about 90 km from the scenic Araku Valley, is know as the “Kashmir of the South” in Andhra Pradesh. In India, saffron is currently primarily cultivated in Kashmir.

Chief Minister Naidu said that the state government would give incentives to kick off saffron cultivation in Lambasingi. Sources said that several companies have approached the Naidu government, seeking to lease land as well as licences and permissions to grow saffron. According to the sources, the government has held consultations with tribal communities that live in the area and made the decision to open land for saffron cultivation after getting their consent.