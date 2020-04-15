From June this year, revised monsoon calendar for India

The existing dates were based on rainfall data from only 149 weather stations, and were formulated many decades ago. (File) The existing dates were based on rainfall data from only 149 weather stations, and were formulated many decades ago. (File)

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Wednesday announced a revision in the onset and withdrawal dates of the southwest monsoon over 11 states covering 63 cities.

The desert state of Rajasthan has been found to experience more rainy days in recent years. Therefore, the monsoon arrival date stands preponed by nearly eight days, whereas withdrawal has been pushed 10–17 days beyond the normal date.

The new date for monsoon onset over New Delhi is now June 27, replacing the earlier date of June 23.

IMD considers the monsoon onset over Kerala on June 1 and commencement of withdrawal from parts of Rajasthan on September 1 as crucial. This year, while the Kerala onset date will remain unchanged, the date for monsoon withdrawal from Bikaner and Jaisalmer will not be before September 17.

The most number of cities getting new dates for onset and withdrawal — seven — are in Maharashtra, which will follow a new monsoon calendar from this year. The monsoon advancement over Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Satara, Ahmednagar and Jalgaon will be as per the revised dates. The new normal date for monsoon arrival will be June 10 and the retreat has been pushed behind by nine days to October 11.

Over the last many years, it was noted that the onset of the Southwest monsoon was not as per the normal dates by the time it advanced and exited from the northwest, central and some eastern regions.

This, in turn, was directly affecting agriculture and water resource management in the country. With the revision coming into effect, these sectors can now plan to reschedule sowing, harvesting, reservoir stock management and dam water release efforts accordingly.

A team of experts from IMD, Pune, studied the crucial dates between 1961 – 2019. Based on this report, dates for Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odhisha, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Bihar and some parts of Uttar Pradesh have been updated.

The existing dates were based on rainfall data from only 149 weather stations, and were formulated many decades ago.

“Over extreme northwest India, the monsoon advancement is earlier than the normal dates. It is now revised to July 8 instead of July 15,” said M Rajeevan, secretary, Ministry of Earth Science (MoES).

As like with monsoon advancement, variations in the commencement of monsoon retreat, especially over the extreme northwestern parts, was observed. This included parts of Punjab and Jammu regions, where the rain continued till mid-September.

“The withdrawal here is occurring 7 to 14 days later than the existing dates, which is a very appreciable change,” he added.

But the overall date of monsoon season’s complete withdrawal stands unchanged at October 15 from Kerala, said Rajeevan.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd