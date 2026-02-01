2 Jharkhand sisters missing on way to school traced 1,500 km away in Andhra

A police team coordinated with the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Nellore, and all three minors were apprehended.

Two minor girls, who had gone missing from Jharkhand’s Pakur district earlier this week, have been traced to Andhra Pradesh and rescued, police said on Friday.

The sisters went missing on January 27 as they were heading to school. According to police, their family suspects that a teacher may be involved in their disappearance.

According to Maheshpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Vijay Kumar, the girls had left home along with a minor boy from the same school.

After they went missing, the father of the girls reported the matter to the local police station. Following this, an FIR was registered, and a search operation was launched by the district police and other authorities.