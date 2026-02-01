2 Jharkhand sisters missing on way to school traced 1,500 km away in Andhra

A minor boy was also with them, and he has been detained, police said

Written by: Shubham Tigga
2 min readRanchiFeb 1, 2026 08:01 AM IST
A police team coordinated with the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Nellore, and all three minors were apprehended.
Two minor girls, who had gone missing from Jharkhand’s Pakur district earlier this week, have been traced to Andhra Pradesh and rescued, police said on Friday.

The sisters went missing on January 27 as they were heading to school. According to police, their family suspects that a teacher may be involved in their disappearance.

According to Maheshpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Vijay Kumar, the girls had left home along with a minor boy from the same school.

After they went missing, the father of the girls reported the matter to the local police station. Following this, an FIR was registered, and a search operation was launched by the district police and other authorities.

“We started the investigation immediately after we received the complaint. We coordinated with the Railway and district police in southern India. Based on technical inputs, we finally located the minors near Nellore in Andhra Pradesh. They were moving towards Chennai via train,” the SDPO said.

A police team coordinated with the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Nellore, and all three minors were apprehended. “The boy, who was also a minor, has been detained, and all legal procedures and the medical tests were already completed on Friday itself,” the officer said.

He said both the sisters were currently in police custody, and further legal formalities are underway.

On the father’s allegation against the school teacher, police said there was no evidence to corroborate this and that the teacher was at home when contacted during the investigation.

“All the minors are likely to be brought back to Jharkhand in the next two to three days due to travel time and after the completion of the legal formalities,” the SDPO said.

The official said it was not yet clear why the minors were moving towards Chennai. “It will be clear once they return to Pakur,” he said.

 

Shubham Tigga
Shubham Tigga

Shubham Tigga is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, presently based in Pune, where he covers the intersections of infrastructure, labor, and the modern economy. His reporting focuses on civil aviation, urban mobility, the gig economy, and workers' unions, providing critical insights into how transit and commercial sectors impact the daily lives of citizens. Expertise & Background Before moving to Pune, he reported extensively from his home state of Chhattisgarh, where he focused on Indigenous (Adivasi) issues, environmental justice, and grassroots struggles in mainland India. This experience gives him a unique lens through which he analyzes the impact of large-scale infrastructure projects on local communities. Academic Foundation He is an alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), where he honed his skills in investigative reporting and ethical journalism. His academic training, combined with his field experience in Central India, allows him to navigate complex socio-economic landscapes with nuance and accuracy. You can reach out to him on LinkedIn ... Read More

