2 Jharkhand sisters missing on way to school traced 1,500 km away in Andhra

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Two minor girls, who had gone missing from Jharkhand’s Pakur district earlier this week, have been traced to Andhra Pradesh and rescued, police said on Friday.
The sisters went missing on January 27 as they were heading to school. According to police, their family suspects that a teacher may be involved in their disappearance.
According to Maheshpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Vijay Kumar, the girls had left home along with a minor boy from the same school.
After they went missing, the father of the girls reported the matter to the local police station. Following this, an FIR was registered, and a search operation was launched by the district police and other authorities.
“We started the investigation immediately after we received the complaint. We coordinated with the Railway and district police in southern India. Based on technical inputs, we finally located the minors near Nellore in Andhra Pradesh. They were moving towards Chennai via train,” the SDPO said.
A police team coordinated with the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Nellore, and all three minors were apprehended. “The boy, who was also a minor, has been detained, and all legal procedures and the medical tests were already completed on Friday itself,” the officer said.
He said both the sisters were currently in police custody, and further legal formalities are underway.
On the father’s allegation against the school teacher, police said there was no evidence to corroborate this and that the teacher was at home when contacted during the investigation.
“All the minors are likely to be brought back to Jharkhand in the next two to three days due to travel time and after the completion of the legal formalities,” the SDPO said.
The official said it was not yet clear why the minors were moving towards Chennai. “It will be clear once they return to Pakur,” he said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A man stood up to a mob threatening a Muslim shopkeeper in Uttarakhand. He was later confronted by a group of 40 people and received threats. The incident was captured on video and the man, Mohammad Deepak, explained that he was standing up for the rights of all Indians. An FIR has been registered and Congress has spoken out against communal tension in the state.