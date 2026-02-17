From German Shepherds to local canines: Madhya Pradesh considers introducing Indian breeds into forest dog squads

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has asked the Forest Department to actively consider the induction of indigenous dog breeds into its dog squads.

The direction was issued during the 31st meeting of the Madhya Pradesh State Wildlife Board, held at the Secretariat, where the Chief Minister reviewed conservation outcomes and future strategies. While much of the discussion focused on rising wildlife numbers and expanding tourism, the instruction on dog squads stood out, linking enforcement capability directly to conservation success.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has, since assuming office, taken a hands-on approach to wildlife conservation and management, often intervening in species-specific issues that earlier remained confined to departmental decision-making. Among his interventions has been the proposal to introduce king cobras into the state. Crocodile management has been another area of direct attention. Yadav has reviewed and endorsed relocation and rewilding programmes involving mugger crocodiles, particularly from urban or semi-urban enclosures to natural riverine habitats.