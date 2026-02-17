From German Shepherds to local canines: Madhya Pradesh considers introducing Indian breeds into forest dog squads

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has asked the Forest Department to actively consider the induction of indigenous dog breeds into its dog squads.
The direction was issued during the 31st meeting of the Madhya Pradesh State Wildlife Board, held at the Secretariat, where the Chief Minister reviewed conservation outcomes and future strategies. While much of the discussion focused on rising wildlife numbers and expanding tourism, the instruction on dog squads stood out, linking enforcement capability directly to conservation success.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has, since assuming office, taken a hands-on approach to wildlife conservation and management, often intervening in species-specific issues that earlier remained confined to departmental decision-making. Among his interventions has been the proposal to introduce king cobras into the state. Crocodile management has been another area of direct attention. Yadav has reviewed and endorsed relocation and rewilding programmes involving mugger crocodiles, particularly from urban or semi-urban enclosures to natural riverine habitats.
Over the past decade, Madhya Pradesh has seen a steady increase in wildlife populations, including tigers, elephants and reintroduced species. This has also meant a parallel rise in challenges, such as poaching, illegal wildlife trade, forest intrusions and conflict situations. Dog squads play a crucial role, assisting forest officials in tracking poachers, tracing scent trails, locating snares and even detecting wildlife contraband during raids and patrols.
Traditionally, forest and police dog squads in India rely on foreign breeds such as German Shepherds and Belgian Malinois. These breeds are valued for tracking and patrol duties because of their agility and obedience. However, these breeds require specialised care, controlled diets and are often vulnerable to heat stress, particularly in central Indian forests where summer temperatures routinely cross 45 degrees Celsius.
Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) L Krishnamoorthy confirmed the development to The Indian Express. “The Chief Minister has directed us to focus on inducting Indian breeds into the dog squad of the wildlife department. Currently, there are 16 dog squads in the state, which employ German Shepherds and Belgian Malinois. These are trained by the police forces and then provided to us. We will take at least six months to train the new batch and are exploring options.”
By suggesting the inclusion of indigenous breeds, the Chief Minister has reopened a long-standing debate on whether Indian dog breeds can match or outperform imported ones in field conditions.
Wildlife officials are looking at various Indian breeds, including the Indian Pariah Dog, Mudhol Hound, Rajapalayam and Kombai, which are naturally adapted to local climates, possess high endurance and are less prone to disease. Of these three, the Mudhol Hound has been used by the Indian Army, CRPF, BSF, and Indian Police Forces across several states.
“The police forces have always given more focus to the foreign breeds because they tend to be more effective. But there is some latest research that has shed light on the effectiveness of Indian breeds,” Krishnamurthy said.
