From first to final reservation chart: How Indian Railways confirms train tickets

Indian Railways booking: Indian Railways (IR) has introduced several initiatives to enhance the passenger experience, including improvements in cleanliness, punctuality and catering. Since ticket confirmation is the first step in train journey, the national transporter has also focused on modernising and streamlining the ticket-booking process. These efforts include both administrative and technological measures, such as deactivating suspicious user IDs.
While passengers with confirmed tickets are assured of a seat at the time of boarding, those with waitlist (WL) or RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) tickets often face uncertainty about whether their tickets will be confirmed.
To reduce this stress, the Ministry of Railways revised its train reservation chart policy last year. Once the train reservation chart is prepared, passengers are informed about the final status of their tickets.
In its latest circular issued on December 12, 2025, the Ministry of Railways has revised the timing for the preparation of the first reservation chart. In a letter to all Principal Chief Commercial Managers (PCCMs), the Railway Board (RB) said the move aims to reduce the anxiety of passengers travelling from remote locations while catching long-distance trains.
“With a view to inform passengers well in time about the reservation status so as to remove the anxiety of passengers coming from the remote locations to get the long-distance trains, it has been decided to prepare the first reservation charts,” the RB said in a statement.
Indian Railways chart preparation time before departure
According to the latest guidelines issued by Indian Railways on chart preparation timing, passengers should note that for trains departing between 05:01 hrs and 14:00 hrs, the first reservation chart will be prepared preferably by 20:00 hrs on the previous day.
Indian Railways chart preparation time
Meanwhile, for trains with departure times between 14:01 hrs and 23:59 hrs, as well as those departing between 00:00 hrs and 05:00 hrs, the first reservation chart will be prepared preferably at least 10 hours in advance.
Apart from the first reservation chart, the national transporter also releases a second reservation chart, which is known as the final reservation chart. The next question is: when does Indian Railways release the second reservation chart? Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior railway official said that the second reservation chart is prepared around 30 minutes before the scheduled departure of the train.
Role of final reservation chart in Indian Railways
According to Indian Railways, any vacancy of Tatkal quota are allocated to RAC and waitlisted passengers by final chart. The passengers can book vacant berths before the final reservation chart is prepared.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More