From first to final reservation chart: How Indian Railways confirms train tickets

Indian Railways booking: Indian Railways (IR) has introduced several initiatives to enhance the passenger experience, including improvements in cleanliness, punctuality and catering. Since ticket confirmation is the first step in train journey, the national transporter has also focused on modernising and streamlining the ticket-booking process. These efforts include both administrative and technological measures, such as deactivating suspicious user IDs.

While passengers with confirmed tickets are assured of a seat at the time of boarding, those with waitlist (WL) or RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) tickets often face uncertainty about whether their tickets will be confirmed.

To reduce this stress, the Ministry of Railways revised its train reservation chart policy last year. Once the train reservation chart is prepared, passengers are informed about the final status of their tickets.