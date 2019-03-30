From filing ITR to choosing preferred TV channels: Everything you need to do by tomorrow

As the financial year 2018-19 comes to a close on March 31, people need to complete certain tasks before the day ends. While citizens will have to file the Income Tax Returns with a fine of Rs 10,000 for delayed filing, they will also need to finalise their favourite channels as new TRAI rules kick in from April 1, 2019.

Here is everything you need to do

Advertising

Filing Income Tax Return

The last date of filing income tax returns for the financial year 2017-18 or assessment year 2018-19 has been set as March 31, 2019 along with a late fee of Rs 10,000. Simply put, people who have skipped filing their income tax return for the last financial year have been given leeway by depositing late fee of Rs 10,000. “You can still file your Income Tax Return for A.Y. 2018-19 ( F.Y. 2017-18 ) by 31st March 2019 with a late fee if you have not filed yet,” the I-T department wrote on Twitter.

Read | Deadline is March 31 with late fee Rs 10,000

In a bid to assist the taxpayers on the last day, both the IT office and GST office will remain open on Sunday. “As per past practice, all field offices of CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs) will remain open during the last weekend of the current financial year also March 30 and March 31, 2019, for assisting the taxpayers in all matters,” CBIC said in an office memorandum.

Linking PAN Card to Aadhaar

In order to file Income Tax Returns, linking of Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar is mandatory. If not linked by March 31, there are chances that the PAN might be deactivated, Business Today reported. The Income Tax Department has on its website – incometaxindia.gov.in – listed various ways for the income tax assessees to link their Aadhaar with PAN. Some of these facilities are an SMS service, the e-filing income tax portal and through ITR. An Aadhaar card number can be linked with a PAN card number online through the I-T Department’s e-filing portal (incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in), according to the taxman. In order to do this, the user is required to click on the “link Aadhaar” option on the portal’s homepage to proceed.

Advertising

Finalise preferred television channels for their unique packs

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has given customers and subscribers till March 31 to choose their television channels and create their packs under its new regulatory framework, which came into effect on February 1, 2019. TRAI has clarified that for the time being cable operators and DTH companies can offer customers what will be called a ‘Best Fit Plan’ based on their television consumption habits. Users will have to go to the website of their DTH operator like say Tata Sky, Airtel,Dish TV, Videocon, Hathway, and log in and then choose channels under the new regulatory tariff. TRAI’s new rules place the power of choosing channels in the hands of customers. However, some of the users have not exercised the option, given there is some confusion on how they are supposed to carry this out.

TRAI has said, in its press release, that the new regime “should not create any inconvenience to the subscribers,” and that’s why it has requested all cable, DTH companies to create ‘Best Fit Plan’ for its subscribers