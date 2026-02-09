Exclusive: From file disposal to output, Union Secretaries now get a report card each

Among the parameters, file disposal carries the maximum marks of 20, followed by output/ activities, and expenditure on schemes and capital expenditure, both with 15 marks each.

IN A first, the Cabinet Secretariat has sent “administrative scorecards” to Secretaries in the Central government, showing the percentage of marks obtained by them, based on their individual performance as well as that of their departments, The Indian Express has learnt.

The scorecards assess the Secretaries and their departments on about a dozen parameters, with a total of 100 marks, and include “negative marks” and “discretionary marks”.

It is learnt that Cabinet Secretary Dr T V Somanathan sent the first set of these “administrative scorecards”, for the months of September, October and November 2025, to the Secretaries in the first week of January this year.