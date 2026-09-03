Meta glasses, fake sites and drones: Tirumala temple security has many headaches

According to officials, the TTD has lodged 30 criminal cases against touts, who they claim lure devotees with false promises of everything from “darshan” at the temple to accommodation in VIP rooms at exorbitant prices.

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala
3 min readHyderabadSep 3, 2026 05:20 AM IST
From fake sites to drones, TTD steps up security crackdown at TirumalaThe TTD is now stepping up its crackdown on all forms of cheating and security violations — from touts and corrupt staff to fake booking websites and banned gadgets. (File Photo)
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From fake websites and touts to unwelcome drones and Meta glasses, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala, is fighting security battles on many fronts. The TTD is now stepping up its crackdown on all forms of cheating and security violations — from touts and corrupt staff to fake booking websites and banned gadgets.

According to officials, the TTD has lodged 30 criminal cases against touts, who they claim lure devotees with false promises of everything from “darshan” at the temple to accommodation in VIP rooms at exorbitant prices, before disappearing. Officials said the TTD has taken disciplinary action against 43 employees this year for violating the code of conduct, including cheating devotees.

“The TTD has made it clear that uncompromising action will be taken against anyone involved in such activities,” an official said.

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Another front the TTD is battling is fake websites, with authorities saying the devasthanam has identified 249 such platforms using attractive advertisements, posters, and false promises regarding “darshan” and room allotments.

“In addition to registering two criminal cases, TTD has successfully shut down all these websites with the cooperation of the relevant agencies,” a TTD Vigilance Department official said.

For this, the TTD has issued an advisory asking devotees to remain vigilant against fake websites and links appearing online under TTD’s name. It has requested them to make bookings for TTD services, darshan, accommodation and online tickets only through the official TTD website and mobile app, and not to click on website links circulating on social media.

In particular, the TTD emphasised that a website named ‘ttddevasthanam.online’ — an IP that is viral on social media — is fake.

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“Some people have created this website to resemble the official online services of TTD, with only minor changes in the domain name, and are trying to cheat devotees. It falsely displays information that Srivari Darshan and Seva tickets are available for August, September and October,” an official from the office of TTD Executive Officer said.

TTD has complained to the administrators of the relevant domain platform to remove the fake website immediately, and a criminal case has been registered at Tirumala Two Town Police Station.

Last week, the TTD lodged a police complaint and initiated legal action against ‘SCP Developers’, a company that purportedly posted reels on social media promising “lifetime Srivari VIP Break Darshan” at the temple to those who bought plots on the Tirupati highway.

TTD has denied that it had anything to do with the company, which has since removed its business promotion from social media. Meanwhile, the TTD is also battling on the technology front — officials claimed that 261 drones and 105 ‘Meta Smart Glasses’ have been detected and seized at the temple entrance.

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Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance. Expertise and Experience Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues: High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules. Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes. Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak. Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More

 

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