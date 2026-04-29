From design to operation: What makes Jammu Tawi-Srinagar Vande Bharat train different from others

Jammu Tawi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express: The much-awaited extended service of Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Express train from Jammu Tawi railway station will start on Thursday, April 30. It will be flagged off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw from Jammu Tawi railway station. However, the commercial service of Jammu Tawi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express train will start on May 2, 2026. The train is being maintained and operated by Northern Railway (NR) zone.
Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express to run with 20 coaches
A total of two Vande Bharat trains (four Vande Bharat train services) are operational in the Kashmir Valley. It was flagged off on June 6, 2025 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Now, due to surge in demand, the national transporter has increased the total number of coaches to 20 per train. This means 16 additional coaches have been added. The move aims at doubling train capacity and to ease pressure on reservations and waitlists, particularly during peak pilgrimage and tourist seasons.
Jammu Tawi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express inaugural run: Here’s how it differs from others
At present, a total of 162 Vande Bharat train services are running across the network. However, these four services (train numbers 26401/26402 and 26404/26403) differs from the rest. Here’s a look at what makes these Vande Bharat trains operating in the Kashmir Valley an unique:
Manufactured by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the Vande Bharat train operating in Kashmir Valley has been especially designed with anti freezing features. This will allow the train to run in extreme cold conditions, i.e. as low as -20 degrees Celsius.
The Jammu Tawi-Srinagar Vande Bharat train is also equipped with advanced heating systems. The train also has heating elements in the plumbing and bio-toilets to prevent water from freezing, so that it will continue to function during the cold weather.
Apart from these, the driver’s cabin is equipped with a heated windshield to prevent fogging and freezing, ensuring clear visibility even in extreme temperatures.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More