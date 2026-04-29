From design to operation: What makes Jammu Tawi-Srinagar Vande Bharat train different from others

The Jammu Tawi-Srinagar Vande Bharat train will be maintained and operated by Northern Railway (NR) zone. (PTI Photo/File)

Jammu Tawi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express: The much-awaited extended service of Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Express train from Jammu Tawi railway station will start on Thursday, April 30. It will be flagged off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw from Jammu Tawi railway station. However, the commercial service of Jammu Tawi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express train will start on May 2, 2026. The train is being maintained and operated by Northern Railway (NR) zone.

Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express to run with 20 coaches

A total of two Vande Bharat trains (four Vande Bharat train services) are operational in the Kashmir Valley. It was flagged off on June 6, 2025 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Now, due to surge in demand, the national transporter has increased the total number of coaches to 20 per train. This means 16 additional coaches have been added. The move aims at doubling train capacity and to ease pressure on reservations and waitlists, particularly during peak pilgrimage and tourist seasons.