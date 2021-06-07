From Delhi to Tamil Nadu: Here is a look at states that are easing Covid restrictions 

Huge crowd at Trilokpuri market in New Delhi on Saturday, two days before 'Unlock'.

With India recording a steady drop in its daily Covid tally, some states across the country have started the process of ‘unlocking’ by gradually easing coronavirus-induced restrictions and curfews. From Delhi to Tamil Nadu — several states have announced plans to relax lockdowns, based on their weekly positive rates and the occupancy of oxygen beds in hospitals.

However, there are also some states, like Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Goa, that have decided to continue with lockdown in view of the Covid-19 situation in the respective states.

Here is a look at the states that are easing Covid restrictions

Delhi

Following a significant dip in Covid-19 cases and deaths in the national capital, the Delhi government announced that it will begin the ‘unlock’ process from Monday, easing restrictions across sectors including markets and metro services.

According to the latest Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order, shops inside malls, markets and market complexes (except weekly markets) shall remain open between 10 am and 8 pm on an odd-even basis. This means shops would open on alternate days depending on the number allotted to them by the concerned market association.

Delhi Metro will be permitted to operate at 50 per cent seating capacity and buses will continue to ply at 50 per cent capacity as well. People will be allowed to venture out for all permitted activities, even while a curfew will remain in place.

As far as restaurants are concerned, takeaway and delivery services shall continue.

All private offices in Delhi shall be allowed to function at 50 per cent of its strength of their staff between 9 am and 5 pm, on production of valid authority letter and valid I card issued to the employees by the employers, states the DDMA order.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has announced a five-level unlock plan based on the positivity rate and occupancy of oxygenated beds in each district. The strategy will be implemented as soon as district and civic authorities issue orders in their respective areas.

Under this plan, districts falling under “Level 1” will have the least restrictions, while those in “Level 5” will have lockdown-like curbs.

Malls, theatres, shops, gyms and restaurants can resume normal operations in Level 1 districts. In Level 2 districts, malls and theatres can operate at 50 per cent capacity while in districts falling in Levels 3, 4 and 5, these can function with some restrictions. Mumbai falls under Level 2.

Marriage, funerals and other social gatherings can be held without restrictions in Level 1 areas. In other areas, these activities can be held, but with restrictions.

According to the notification, the situation will be assessed every Thursday by the state public health department, which will declare the occupancy of oxygenated beds and positivity rate of the state and every district.

Gujarat

The Gujarat government, too, has revised its lockdown restriction strategy to permit shops to re-open from June 4. Shops will remain open between 9 am to 6 pm across the state. It has also permitted home delivery of food till 10 pm.

Offices in Gujarat have been allowed to function without any restrictions from June 7 onwards.

Uttar Pradesh

With coronavirus cases slowly dipping, the Uttar Pradesh government has eased restrictions in districts having less than 600 active cases. Night curfew and weekend lockdown will remain in the state as well.

In Noida, curfew rules are set to be relaxed from Monday with a dip in cases. For social gatherings of most kinds, no more than 25 guests are permitted to attend. Meanwhile, Last rite ceremonies can only be attended by 20 participants. As per the administration, shops outside containment zones will be allowed to open between 7 am and 7 pm. The vegetable markets situated in populated areas will only function in open spaces.

The administration has allowed a gathering of 25 persons for a wedding and 20 persons for a funeral subject to social distancing. More than 5 persons will not be allowed at religious places, the order states. There are no restrictions for interstate travel, officials said. Restaurants and food establishments will only be allowed to deliver home and no dining is allowed.

Covid-induced restrictions have already been relaxed in Bulandshahr and Bareilly districts. In these districts, markets and shops outside containment zones can remain open from Monday to Friday.

Tamil Nadu

While the the Tamil Nadu government has extended the lockdown till June 14, curbs have been lifted in 27 districts, including Chennai.

In districts where restrictions have been lifted to an extent, the government has permitted the sale of essentials — vegetables, fruits, and meat — between 6 am and 5 pm. Meanwhile, government offices have been allowed to operate at 30 per cent seating capacity.

Bihar

On May 31, the Nitish Kumar-led government announced that restrictions would be lifted across the state. However, a state-wide lockdown will remain in place till June 8.

Under the revised restrictions, shops selling essential items will be allowed to open between 6 am and 2 pm.

West Bengal

The West Bengal government on Thursday unveiled a list of revised lockdown rules after reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state. Restaurants are now permitted to operate for three hours every evening, as long as their employees are vaccinated.

“Covid-19 contagion is declining in West Bengal following the imposition of restrictions. Restaurants can be open for three hours in the evening from 5 pm to 8 pm provided the people working there are vaccinated,” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

Shopping malls will be permitted to function at 25 per cent capacity from June 15.

Rajasthan

In places where the positivity rate is less than 10 per cent and the use of medical oxygen and other vital medical infrastructure is below 60 per cent, certain commercial activities have been permitted by the Rajasthan government.

However, weekend curfews will remain from Friday noon till 5 am on Tuesday till the number of active cases in the state reduce to 10,000.

Private offices are allowed to operate till 2 pm with 24 per cent seating capacity. Intra-district movement of private vehicles has been permitted from 5 am till 12 noon from Tuesday to Friday. After June 8, inter-district travel will also be allowed during the same time.

Social gatherings are still banned, as are sports activities, cultural and religious functions, festivals and re-opening of educational institutes and markets.

Leh

Following a month-long Covid curfew, officials have announced an easing of restrictions from Monday.

Under the new guidelines, some commercial activities covering almost all segments will be permitted from Monday. However, public transport, private offices, salons, barber shops, beauty parlours, spas and gyms would continue to remain closed till further orders, while the relaxations would not be extended nor applicable in areas notified as containment zones.

Weekend curfew and night curfew would remain in force in the district as earlier, PTI reported.

Development activities and construction work where labourers reside on the work site while following Covid SOPs will be permitted, officials said.

Haryana

Considering the consistent decline in number of new cases of Covid-19 infections in the past one week, the Haryana government, on Sunday, has issued more relaxations in the coming week even though the lockdown imposed has been extended till June 14.

Gatherings in weddings, funerals/cremations are allowed upto 21 persons. Weddings can take place at places other than home and courts also. However, baraat processions are not allowed.

Religious places are also allowed to open with 21 persons at one time.

Corporate offices are permitted to unction with 50 per cent attendance after adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid appropriate behavioural norms.