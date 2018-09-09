From Delhi HC to Kerala: Rs 53 lakh and four trucks of relief material

Speaking at the drive, the Delhi High Court Bar Association president Kirti Uppal said the association would, to the best of its ability, help other calamity-hit states as well. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Speaking at the drive, the Delhi High Court Bar Association president Kirti Uppal said the association would, to the best of its ability, help other calamity-hit states as well. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Delhi High Court judges, the bar association and the HC registry have contributed over Rs 53 lakh for flood relief in Kerala, which will now be submitted to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

The Delhi High Court Bar Association contributed Rs 44 lakh, the Delhi High Court registry Rs 5 lakh, and Delhi High Court judges Rs 4.5 lakh. The High Court will also send four trucks full of relief material collected at its mobilisation drive on Saturday.

Speaking at the drive, the Delhi High Court Bar Association president Kirti Uppal said the association would, to the best of its ability, help other calamity-hit states as well. The event was attended by Supreme Court judge Justice Kurian Joseph, and judges of the High Court, including Chief Justice Rajendra Menon, Justice S Ravindra Bhat, Justice S Muralidhar, Justice Prathiba M Singh, Justice C Hari Shankar, Justice Siddharth Mridul, Justice I S Mehta, Justice A K Pathak, as well as advocates and volunteers.

“This is the spirit of being Indian… a common man has more Constitutional spirit in them…,” Justice Joseph said.

While Chief Justice Menon thanked the Bar Association and volunteers for “having risen to the occasion”, Justice Bhat said “this kind of coordination in the bar was unparalleled”.

Relief material collected included pulses, rice, stationery, medicines, sanitary pads and clothes, which will be sent to Kerala Sunday morning via train.

