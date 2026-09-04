From defence to fintech, India & Belgium give ties a major boost

India and Belgium agreed to strengthen defence and Intelligence-sharing, establish an investment fast-track mechanism, double bilateral trade, boost partnership on semiconductors and enter a pact on renewable energy, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the visiting Prime Minister of Belgium, Bart De Wever, on Thursday.

After the bilateral meeting, PM Modi said, “I am confident that today’s discussions mark the beginning of a new chapter in our bilateral relations.”

“Defence and security cooperation is a key pillar of our relationship. Today, we agreed to enhance military exchanges and training cooperation between the two countries. The agreements between our governments and defence industries will open up new opportunities for defence co-development and co-production. We will also further strengthen Intelligence-sharing and cooperation between our agencies in combating crime,” he said.

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Belgian PM De Wever said, “The exchange of the letter of intent we have just witnessed gives that cooperation a new framework – from government to government contacts and military exchanges to research, innovation, co-development, and hopefully co-production. And alongside it, a series of additional defence-related MoUs are being concluded, bringing companies and institutions from both countries closer together. Security too is something we strengthen by working with partners we can trust.”

Defence delegations from the two sides met and agreed to strengthen cooperation in defence industries, which includes drones, anti-mine systems, rockets, tanks, munitions. Representatives from about 15 Belgian defence companies accompanied the Belgian Prime Minister and interacted with the Indian defence industry players as well.

PM Modi said, “For Belgian companies, we have established an Investment Fast-Track Mechanism in India. We have decided to make the India-Belgium Business Forum a regular mechanism. We will strengthen coordination among the financial, fintech and regulatory institutions of both countries. Through all these initiatives, we will realise our goal of doubling bilateral trade over the next five years.”

Belgium is an important economic partner for India in Europe. Bilateral trade reached $13.01 billion in 2025-26. Diamond trade, with Antwerp as a major global hub, remains a significant component of bilateral commerce. Belgium is also an important source of investment in India. FDI inflows from Belgium amounted to approximately $4.2 billion between April 2000 and December 2025.

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This is PM De Wever’s first visit to India since taking office in February 2025. This is also the first visit by a Belgian Prime Minister to India in two decades — marking a significant new phase in India-Belgium relations.

The Belgian PM said, “Prime Minister Modi and I had a very good discussion about trade and investment, and about broader changes taking place in the world of today and the economy of today. My country believes strongly in free and fair trade. For us, open markets are not just an abstract principle; they are part of our economical DNA and the basis of our prosperity. Trade within and between economies allows countries to specialize in what they do best. It spreads ideas and technology. It drives competition and innovation. And when it is free and fair, it creates values on both sides.”

On the geoeconomic climate, he said, “The world around us is changing. Recent years have shown us how quickly supply chains can be disrupted and weaponised. How geopolitical instability can affect our energy and our economies, and how excessive dependencies can become vulnerabilities. Our course rejects two false choices. Firstly, we do not choose protectionism, but neither do we accept naive dependencies. We’ve done so for far too long. And secondly, we certainly do not believe that the answer is to retreat economically behind our own walls and our own borders. Our answer is strategic openness.”

On global issues, PM Modi said, “Today, we also had detailed discussions on regional and global developments. Both India and Belgium believe in the rule of law, dialogue and diplomacy. Whether it is Ukraine or West Asia, we support all efforts aimed at an early end to conflicts and the restoration of peace.”

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The joint statement elaborated: “Regarding the war in Ukraine, both sides reaffirmed their support for efforts towards the achievement of a comprehensive, just and lasting peace through dialogue and diplomacy, in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law. On West Asia, they discussed recent developments of concern in the region and underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomatic engagement to address challenges in a peaceful manner. They also stressed the importance of ensuring the safety and security of maritime routes and of maintaining safe and unimpeded maritime shipping.”

PM Modi also referenced the GDP numbers and India’s economic strength. “Today, the world is going through a period of great upheaval. Conflicts continue to persist in many parts of the world. Whether it is food, fuel, or supply chains, every sector is being impacted by uncertainty. In this challenging environment, India’s economy has maintained its momentum. We recorded 7.8% growth in the last quarter. Today, India’s growth story is becoming a source of confidence and new opportunities for the world,” he said.

PM De Wever hinted that PM Modi will be visiting Belgium in December: “It would be a happy ending of the year 2026 to see the signature (happening) in Belgium, and we have the honour of receiving Prime Minister Modi in my country… I look forward to welcoming you to Brussels in December, maybe Antwerp.”